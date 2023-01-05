Longtime Florida-Based Licensed Nurse Registry VIP America Acquired by Greater New York Nursing
Acquisition seeks to expand successful New York-based service offerings to meet growing community demands in Florida
We are tremendously proud and excited to build on their legacy and continue to innovate in ways that benefit a growing patient population that is seeking high level of home-based care.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuart, FL, January 4, 2023 … VIP America, LLC, a licensed nurse registry catering to the needs of families across Central and South Florida for nearly three decades, announced today that it has been acquired by Greater New York Nursing Services (GNY), a leading Brooklyn, New York-based healthcare conglomerate.
— Michael Kochen, Chief Executive Officer of GNY
The acquisition, which adds VIP America’s nurse registry to GNY’s family of companies, provides a key network of independent caregivers that provide at-home services throughout Florida.
“We are beyond proud of the impact that our company has made for more than 25 years in serving the growing demand for aging Floridians to remain independent in the comfort of their own homes,” said Jill Ball, President of VIP America. “In heavy contemplation of the legacy and future of VIP America, we could not be more thrilled to now be under the Greater New York Nursing umbrella that has established such a strong foundation and network of care in a major market and increasingly crowded healthcare space.”
VIP America’s founders Jim and Joan Collins, along with their daughter Juli, started the company after identifying a need for quality care for their local community and the surrounding counties.
Having served in management roles prior to founding VIP America – with over 40 years of combined experience – the Collins family filled a void in the home health space by establishing an agency of qualified caregivers. After two years of companion and homemaker services, VIP America, a women-owned and operated company, became a Nurse Registry adding personal care and nursing services to meet the ever-growing needs of the elderly and infirmed, enabling the company to refer a wide range of services to clients wishing to remain in their own homes.
“VIP America’s historic three generations of service across sixteen Florida counties is unparalleled in the at-home healthcare space,” said Michael Kochen, Chief Executive Officer of GNY. “We are tremendously proud and excited to build on their legacy and continue to innovate in ways that benefit a growing patient population that is seeking high level of home-based care.”
###
About VIP America, LLC:
Founded in 1997, VIP America recruits and refers professional certified nursing assistants, home health aides and nurses for home care services to the elderly and infirmed across Central and South Florida. Visit www.vipamerica.com.
About Greater New York Nursing Services:
Greater New York Nursing Services, headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, is a healthcare conglomerate dedicated to serving patients and their families at home with specialties in care management, complex care, assessments and pediatrics care. Visit www.gnyservices.com.
Jill Ball
VIP America
+1 (772) 220-6005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram