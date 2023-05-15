Submit Release
Growth Squad Expands into Healthcare Marketing with Tenured Team Members

Experts in the healthcare marketing field bring bold new talents.

We’re excited to welcome talent to our growing team. The market is moving at breakneck speed and the timing couldn’t be better.”
— Jeremy Harris, CEO
STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Squad, a leading growth marketing agency, announced the expansion of its physician marketing services to now cover a broad range of pay-per-click (PPC) opportunities. This new initiative is being led by tenured growth marketing professionals who have extensive experience in developing marketing strategies and campaigns for healthcare providers and suppliers.

The Growth Squad team brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the dynamics of healthcare marketing services. Their team looks forward to helping clients obtain their certification from Google to properly use the search engine’s healthcare products and services. With the addition of their healthcare focused marketing services the team is aiming to create cost efficiencies and improved conversion rates in highly competitive healthcare markets.

This expansion allows Growth Squad to provide the healthcare industry with high-level growth marketing strategies, extensive advertising campaigns and data analysis. They are committed to providing their clients with premium healthcare marketing services that will bring them more visibility and ultimately more conversions.

“We are thrilled to be adding healthcare focused services to our growth marketing portfolio,” said Growth Squad CTO, John Paquette. “We are dedicated to helping our healthcare clients tap into the potential of digital advertising to increase visibility and build their brand without breaking their budgets.”

Growth Squad has always worked to help companies prioritize and reach their marketing goals. With the expansion into the healthcare marketing space, the team is looking forward to helping healthcare providers and suppliers increase their visibility, conversions, and ROI.

About Growth Squad:
Growth Squad is a leading digital marketing agency focused on helping companies reach their growth goals through data-driven marketing strategies and campaigns. The team is comprised of growth marketers with a comprehensive understanding of the ever-changing digital landscape. Services include search engine optimization, user experience, PPC advertising, website design, development, and hosting.

