Snorble® Rubs Shoulders With Worldwide Tech Industry at Annual CES® Event in Las Vegas
Market Leaders in Developing Innovative Systems-on-Chip MediaTek Will Host Snorble at The Venetian Expo from January 5-8
Showcasing Snorble within our innovative partner’s Smart Home Zone is an exciting prospect and underlines the great relationship we have with MediaTek.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entire tech industry will converge on Las Vegas this week for the annual CES® event and making their CES debut, Snorble®, will attend in collaboration with global technology giant MediaTek.
— Mike Rizkalla, Snorble Co-Founder & CEO
As the proving ground for breakthrough technology and global innovators, CES will harness the power of human interaction, while welcoming innovators, decision makers, media, influencers, visionaries, and potential customers for the most important four days of the year.
Snorble will be located within MediaTek’s private Smart Home Zone at The Venetian Expo from January 5-8, within more than 2 million square feet of CES exhibit space encompassing 3,100 exhibitors and 41 product categories.
Snorble is a smart companion for children that allows them to develop healthy habits and social-emotional intelligence and establish a love of learning that will carry over for the rest of their lives.
MediaTek products have been integral to the development of Snorble, specifically the MediaTek Genio AI-capable chipset platforms that enable companies to develop intelligent devices for home, enterprise, industrial, healthcare, retail, cities and any other IoT-driven spaces.
“Showcasing Snorble within our innovative partner’s Smart Home Zone is an exciting prospect and underlines the great relationship we have with MediaTek,” said Snorble Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Rizkalla. “We are looking forward to demonstrating several Snorble routines that have been developed utilizing MediaTek chipsets to CES delegates and media.”
Snorble will greet CES attendees by playing interactive animal, counting and color games that educate and delight children, tell jokes, and provide rewards for challenges completed.
About Snorble:
Snorble is a smart companion that disrupts traditional playtime by giving kids the tools they need to play with potential. As children engage with Snorble, they are also engaging with the world around them. Instead of simply building a STEM/STEAM toy, we’ve built an interactive experience that is based on proprietary natural language processing and psychological and scientific research. With a focus on healthy habit building, social-emotional development, and educational advancement, Snorble lays the foundation for all children everywhere to thrive.
