Snorble® Selected as a Top Holiday Toy for 2022 by the Toy Insider

Snorble is such an innovative way for kids to build good habits early on. This is the perfect tech toy to make the bedtime process easier and more enjoyable for both kids and parents.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snorble® has been selected as a Top Holiday Toy for 2022 by the Toy Insider and will feature in the prestigious Annual Holiday Gift Guide.
After the Toy Insider reviewed thousands of toys during the past 12 months, Snorble was among those chosen for the 17th annual gift guide, which generates billions of consumer impressions every year and features the best toys, games, and gifts for every child on holiday shopping lists. This year’s guide is packed with a brand new selection of toys for children of all ages, from family games and fun activities to active play and educational toys.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Toy Insider just as we are poised to ship to our initial backers and then enter the marketplace so that all children can enjoy the magic that Snorble brings,” said Snorble CEO and Co-Founder Mike Rizkalla. “Snorble is the perfect gift on multiple levels. Kids love Snorble and that allows us to focus on emotional social learning, educational development, and helping families to establish healthy habits and bedtime routines.”
Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief, The Toy Insider, said: “Snorble is such an innovative way for kids to build good habits early on. Through gameplay and storytelling, Snorble keeps kids engaged and amazed. This is the perfect tech toy to make the bedtime process easier and more enjoyable for both kids and parents.”
Snorble was the star of the Toy Insider’s Sweet Suite event in New York City in July, captivating children, parents, influencers, and media, when they met the interactive little buddy for the first time.
As the toy industry ramps up for the festive season, Snorble Executive Vice President of Sales Ed Gershowitz will attend the Toy Association’s 2023 Preview & 2022 Holiday Market next week, from September 20-22 in Dallas. Retailers attending the event who are eager to learn more about opportunities relating to Snorble can contact Ed at: Ed@Snorble.com.
The event is where retailers will go to shop for Holiday drivers and scout out innovative products to lay the groundwork for the following year’s fourth quarter. In just three days under one roof, buyers looking for this year’s holiday must-haves and those looking to preview for next year can gain insights on unique trends being showcased by hundreds of exhibiting companies.
