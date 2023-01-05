Healthcare RCM Data, Advisory, & Services Company, Viewgol, Welcomes Jeremy Gallas as Senior Director, Marketing

Using enterprise-grade technology, a robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts, Viewgol empowers healthcare organizations to create RCM Heroes. During his career, Gallas has used technology to help grow a wide range of industries, including fashion, tax, manufacturing, commercial painting, SaaS, and finance.

With More Than 16 Years of Experience in Marketing and SEO, Gallas is Leading the Team in Brand Awareness, Engagement, and Meaningful Customer Connections.

Jeremy's expertise in a wide range of marketing channels will be valuable as we continue to grow and expand our reach in the healthcare industry.” — Doug Huffman, CEO, Viewgol