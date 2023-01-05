Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Size Expected To Reach $195 Billion By 2027

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market. As per TBRC’s pharmaceutical API manufacturing market forecast, the global pharmaceutical api manufacturing market grew from $195.29 billion in 2022 to $209.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The rise in the aging population is one of the major drivers of the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market. North America is expected to hold the largest pharmaceutical API manufacturing market share. Major players in the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, PfizerInc., Aurobindo Pharma.

Many companies use modern technologies such as process control, and powder handling to optimize API manufacturing. These technologies include advances in Lyophilization i.e. freeze-drying process. It is a low-temperature dehydration process that involves freezing the product, lowering pressure, and then removing the ice formed. For instance, Telstar, a company that manufactures efficient integrated systems for pharmaceutical and manufacturing processes, developed LyoGistics Zero, automatic loading and unloading system for freeze dryers to manufacture hazardous products. The system uses a linear magnetic driving mechanism that functions without racks and belts to reduce particle generation and this improves the hygiene in API manufacturing. Also, ILC Dover, a pharmaceutical company, developed the JetBreaker system, a semi-automatic powder handling system that separates powdered media and buffers powders so that they can be mixed better in a solution.

• By Therapy Area: Cardiovascular disorders, Metabolic disorders, Neurological disorders, Oncology, Musculoskeletal disorders, NSAIDs, Other therapeutics uses

• By API Type: Chemical API, Biological API

• By Drug Type: Innovative Drugs, Generic Prescription, Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

• By Geography: The global pharmaceutical API manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pharmaceutical API manufacturing market overview consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

