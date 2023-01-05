Hearthfire Holdings Announces the Addition of Michael Baillargeon, COO to its Leadership Team
Fast-growing private equity company specializing in high-growth potential real estate assets adds operational exec with 20+ years of self storage experience
We are thrilled with the energy and experience Michael will be bringing to Hearthfire’s real estate investment projects and our community of investors.”WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearthfire Holdings, a private equity firm specializing in acquiring and operating self storage facilities announced today that they have added Michael Baillargeon to their executive leadership team. Mr. Baillargeon brings over two decades of self storage leadership experience, with wide-ranging responsibilities that have included operational management as well as third-party and asset management.
Most recently, Mr. Baillargeon led the rapid growth of the Store Space Storage portfolio as the Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to that, he served for three years as a key member of the third-party and asset management teams at Extra Space Storage in Salt Lake City, Utah. Earlier in his distinguished career, Michael served fifteen years in a variety of field operational roles for both Extra Space Storage and Public Storage. Mr. Baillargeon is a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
“We are thrilled with the energy and experience Michael will be bringing to Hearthfire’s real estate investment projects and our community of investors,” said Hearthfire CEO Sergio Altomare. “The size and complexity of our projects need the kind of operating and strategic insight that only a professional like Michael could deliver. We know he’ll be a great addition to the team.”
“I have been privileged to participate in some impressive self storage success stories in the past,” added Mr. Baillargeon. “But Hearthfire is taking self storage potential to a new level. I’m excited about what the company is doing and couldn’t be more pleased to be joining the company’s leadership team.”
Mr. Baillargeon joins a Hearthfire leadership team that includes Co-Founders Sergio and Corinn Altomare at Hearthfire’s corporate offices in West Chester, PA.
