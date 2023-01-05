Submit Release
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GapBridge AG is pleased to announce the successful establishment of its international investor network. This network includes leading global investment firms and individual investors from around the globe, providing GapBridge and its clients access to a diverse pool of capital and expertise. Marc Clapasson is pleased to announce.

Unprecedented economic challenges have marked the past year, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued military action between Russia and Ukraine. These events have created headwinds for businesses around the globe, as the lockdowns and other measures have slowed the virus's spread. However, they continue to disrupt supply chains and increase the cost of commodities. In addition, the ongoing situation in Russia has continued to drive inflation, affecting economic stability and market volatility. These challenges have made it difficult for companies to price and operate, and many have had to pivot their strategies to stay in financial health. Despite these challenges, however, we predict businesses to remain agile and adaptable, find ways to weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

The investor network's creation marks a significant milestone for GapBridge AG as we expand our global presence and bring new innovative products and services to the international market, such as standardisation and deal harmonisation. By securing this top-notch investor network, we are well-positioned to drive growth and create value for our clients.

The international investor network will also provide valuable insights and connections, allowing us to tap into new markets and stay abreast of industry trends and nuances. We are confident that this network will be invaluable as we continue to grow and succeed internationally.

We are grateful to our investors for their trust and support, and we look forward to working with them as we drive our business forward.

We are seeing market investors rotating towards buying opportunities in a stressed or distressed environment. As a result, lower risk-return value-add and opportunistic strategies have grown sharply relative to their pre-pandemic preferences as investors navigate economic headwinds.

Mark Ragan
Head Of Communications
Mark.Ragan@gapbridge.ch

Louise Walker
The voice productions
+44 7717 797502
email us here
