CONK! News Welcomes Jennifer Oliver O'Connell as Contributor
The RedState author becomes the latest CONK! News Contributor.
CONK! News, the web's premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator at conk.news, is extremely pleased to welcome author, Substack independent journalist, RedState contributor, and media personality JENNIFER OLIVER O'CONNELL ("As the Girl Turns") into their fold as their newest CONK! News Contributor. In this role O'Connell will appear regularly on CONK!'s three weekly podcasts, her books will be for permanent sale in the CONK! News bookstore, and her Substack articles will be immediately available on her CONK! blog.
O'Connell is a published author, recognized investigative journalist, and media analyst and contributor. She is a regular contributor to RedState.com as an opinion/editorial columnist and investigative journalist, and has written for Communities Digital News and other outlets. She is also a featured commentator and panelist, having appeared on CNN, The First, WRKO’s The Grace Curley Show, and other local and national television, radio, and streaming programs; and she writes for her own website at asthegirlturns.com and for her Substack feed at asthegirlturns.substack.com.
Jim Peters, CONK! News Editor-in-Chief, said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to have Jennifer Oliver O'Connell join us as an official CONK! News Contributor. Her writing on conservative issues is eloquently brilliant and yet completely grounded in common sense, whether she's talking about business, politics or culture. And she makes for a great podcast guest - always with a unique perspective carried on a slap-on-the-forehead turn of phrase. We feel very fortunate to have her."
On being named a CONK! News Contributor, O'Connell said, "I am beyond excited to become an official contributor to CONK! News. I look forward to engaging with new audiences across the land to discuss our nation's political landscape, business and popular culture, and to continue my work of transformation through information and inspiration."
Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he and his guests talks about both politics and the paranormal every Monday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and their flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.
