Dianña Releases New Country Song “A Street Called Evergreen” after Consecutive TOP 20 Adult Contemporary Hits
Dianña rediscovers her roots in this autobiographical tale of her beginnings as a singer-songwriter.
I hope this song inspires budding singer-songwriters to follow their dreams.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though Dianña’s last two releases were crossover Adult Contemporary hits, her new release “A Street Called Evergreen” is squarely in her wheelhouse as a storytelling Country music singer-songwriter. Released today to radio, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms reported her label Billeegee Productions.
— Dianña
Dianña spoke about her song, “I wrote the first draft over ten years ago about my childhood living in a particular house. That draft had a negative tone as I was trying to exorcise often bad and even traumatic memories through my songwriting. But I was never able to finish it. Then a year ago I decided to visit the house and it had been torn down, which took away many of the bad memories for me. So I rewrote the song focusing on the positive memories”.
Dianña’s holiday release “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart, and her previous song “Hands” spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.
“A Street Called Evergreen” was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).
