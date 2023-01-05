Julie Angel International Psychic Medium to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MALVERN, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For centuries, many of us have been absolutely fascinated by the paranormal world to help us gain insight into some of the answers we seek. Will we ever find our soul mate, are we ever going to get a promotion at work, what exactly is our life’s purpose? Others find comfort by seeking out a medium who can directly communicate with their deceased loved ones in the afterlife. Since not all psychics are reputable and we want to avoid “fakes,” there are some so astoundingly gifted that people come from far and wide to see them and get guidance in these uncertain times.

Julie Angel is an International highly sought-after Psychic Medium. Julie is also a real-life psychic detective who also finds missing people, pets and objects. Her national and global predictions can be found on her new page on this website "Global predictions".

“There are so many people trying to cope with life adjustments, anxieties and personal challenges. As a professional psychic, I shed light on some of your most pressing questions. As a Medium I will help you communicate with your loved ones who have passed on; this brings peace and solace to grief-stricken hearts and souls. They can now move on with a firm sense of closure and peace of mind that only communicating with their deceased love ones can bring them.”

Julie says that as a psychic and medium they are sharply distinct from one another. Psychics tune into the energy of people and places. They sense elements of their past, present and future through their psychic ability. On the other hand, a Medium will help communicate with our loved ones who have passed on. As a clairvoyant medium, she sees pictures in her minds’ eye and around her client’s aura that relay messages. Julie in no way is in control, she sees what appears to her and divulges accurate information.

Although Julie Angel does in fact bring much needed healing to many of her clients she strongly emphasizes that she is not a grief counselor or psychologist. Her role is to bring insight and clarity into what is likely to happen given someone’s current circumstances and she is the catalyst for what Spirit divulges to her.

Julie Angel also wants to make us aware that Psychic information is often just insight into what potentially could happen and using that valuable information as a guideline will help you make the best choices for yourself.

Julie has been helping to heal people for over 20 years by removing negative patterns affecting the consciousness that causes misery and even manifests disease.

Since the age of 9 she recognized her natural abilities and heightened senses that eventually led her to tap into her special gifts and today she continues to help thousands of individuals world- wide. Her practical, empathetic, no-nonsense approach makes her very relatable to her clients. In fact, Julie Angel readily admits her life has not been easy. She came from a tough upbringing, has been in abusive relationships, and went through an extremely harsh divorce. But not only did she ultimately emerge from her darkest moments in light and love, but she says these experiences have shaped her and taught her about resiliency, self-love, and the power of giving back. Her life mission became helping us elevate our vibration so we can all lead happier and more fulfilling lives.

“My hardships and heartache gave me that experience that put me in a better position to help other people. And if I continue to bring hope and comfort to just one more person each day, then I have fulfilled my life’s mission.”

Julie Angel believes no matter what rough patches we go through in life she can come to our aid with the most valuable, insightful information. We can acquire closure and stay in a healthy mindset.

“No matter what our past holds we can live in gratitude and consciously create an abundant life. I am dedicated to giving you a reading to the best of my ability so you can make better life choices and live every day grateful for your life and looking forward to the next chapter ahead.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno