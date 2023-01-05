Bring My Song To Life Will Fix Your Song

The Bring My Song To Life official logo Bring My Song To Life is the only music as a gift company providing a 100% money back guarantee with no questions asked. Ordering a song on the Bring My Song To Life website is easy and fast.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Custom song gifts are increasingly popular. A market leader within the space, Bring My Song To Life, creates “wow” moments for those in search of the same. Taking the industry to new heights, the company is now thrilled to offer a half-priced production to customers who were unaware of their services, hired a competitor (Songfinch or Songlorious) and weren’t happy with their custom song. To learn more and order a discounted “competitor redo,” clients should visit www.bringmysongtolife.com/competitor Clients who take advantage of this offer will need to upload the original production (produced by one of the competitors mentioned above) and their corresponding receipt. They can then describe their story, why they weren’t happy with the competitive product and their expectations for a new production. Bring My Song To Life will then save the day with a custom, radio-ready song from scratch for only $150 (discounted from $299).Bring My Song To Life honors the gift of music, which has served as mankind’s constant companion since the beginning of time. According to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, making music is a universal human trait that dates back at least 35,000 years. With such a powerful presence in human history, it was only a matter of time before people used music as a way of gifting. Whether it’s a loved one’s favorite band’s latest album as a birthday gift, a Spotify subscription for a colleague on his or her work anniversary or a custom written song celebrating a special wedding anniversary , music gifts always send the right message.Chris Erhardt, co-founder and COO of Bring My Song To Life, says: “Bring My Song To Life is the only music-as-a-gift company that provides a 100%, no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee to all clients. We are so confident in our product that we back up our promises, accordingly. This new campaign will hopefully save the day for clients who didn’t initially know about us and thus chose one of our competitors for their song instead.”For more information, please visit www.bringmysongtolife.com or contact info@bringmysongtolife.com.

