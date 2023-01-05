$AITX ends 2022 with a Bang; Inking 15 Contracts, 42 Robotic Security Devices; Big Growth Projections for 23: OTC:AITX

Share This Article

News Provided By

$AITX Awards RAD Dog Robotic Security AITX Collage $AITX RADG EV Station $AITX ROAMEO

$AITX Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools & Governments

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

This is the type of sales announcement we have been building towards. These 15 orders is a combination of new or expansion business and dealer channels versus direct-to-the-end-user fulfillment.” — teve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.

TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- AITX ends 2022 with a Bang; Inking 15 Contracts Totaling 42 Robotic Security Devices; High Growth Projections for 2023; Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) $AITX Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools & Governments January Announcement of 15 New Contracts Totaling 42 Devices. 2022 AITX Workforce Diversity Survey Findings Released. International Design Award for AITX ROSA 3. x Device Announced. Growing Sales Activities and Dealer Channel Expansion. In-Person Investor and Technology Open House Successfully Presented. Re-Play Video Available On-Line.Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos  AITX Receives 15 New Contracts Totaling 42 DevicesOn January 4th AITX announced it has received 15 new contracts for 42 security robots.The configuration of the 42 RAD devices placed on order is 25 ROSA stationary robots, 10 ROSA-P, switched-powered, pole-mounted solutions, 5 AVA access control devices, and 2 TOM autonomous visitor management solutions.“This is the type of sales announcement we have been building towards,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “The mix of these 15 orders is a well-balanced combination of new or expansion business, and dealer channel versus direct to the end-user fulfillment. Our sales team has worked hard to earn every single one of these orders and we do not take them for granted. Now it’s up to our production and operations teams to build and deploy these 42 devices ASAP.” AITX Releases Its 2022 Workforce Diversity Survey FindingsThe workforce is composed of a growing percentage of people of color (approx. 49.3 percent), with 31.5 percent of employees identifying as East Asian, South Asian, or Southeast Asian.Since June of 2021, racially and ethnically diverse employees in the workforce have increased from 44.4 percent to 54.8 percent.Representation of women in the AITX workforce increased by 24 percent since June of 2021. AITX Honored with International Design Award for ROSA 3.xOn December 20th AITX announced its ROSA 3. x security robot was named a winner of The Good DesignAward, a prestigious design competition managed by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry from over 55 countries, representing the best consumer design ranging from the ‘spoon to the city’ for sustainability, superior design, and unparalleled function.The AITX ROSA won over the jury not only through its aesthetics but also thanks to ROSA's functionality. “With their designs, the award winners are setting the highest standards in their industry,” said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, Architecture Critic and Chief Curator of Good Design. Update on Sales Activities and Dealer Channel ExpansionOn December 15th AITX provided an update on sales activities and the expansion of its authorized dealer channel.“Never in the history of RAD has our sales pipeline been as full as it is now,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX.In a press release dated December 6, 2022, AITX has approximately 280 units deployed and approximately 250 units on backorder. In the same announcement, AITX forecasted, with a high probability, that it will receive additional unit orders totaling 250 and 500 units over the next six months.“RAD has received verbal commitments from 38 clients, representing immediate orders for over 200 devices,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President. “We expect to close these opportunities soon, although things could slip into January given the upcoming holidays.”Furthermore, the Company is in the final sales stage with an additional 78 companies, representing orders estimated to include 450 units that have the likelihood to close within the first six months of FY 2023. AITX identified additional recent developments of significance:Two new authorized dealers have been signed since the last announcement bringing the total number of RAD dealers to 54. Actron Systems,headquartered in Lincoln Park, Michigan, and Guardian Protection Force Inc., based in Folsom, CaliforniaThe expansion of RAD’s software and hardware development team is underway, with the goal of adding 15 new members to the team. AITX Open House and Technology Reveal Demonstrates the Power, Diversity, and Cost Savings of RAD’s Advanced Technologies, Including RADDOGOn December 13th AITX conducted an Investor Open House and RAD Technology Reveal before an audience of about 100 attendees. The audience included a mix of retail investors and security industry dignitaries.The event was held at the Company’s manufacturing facility, the ‘REX’, located in Ferndale, Michigan. The entire presentation was live streamed on YouTube, and is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/4pTcf12xJdM Attendees were greeted by a ROAMEO on patrol in close proximity to the parking lot. A-ROSA 3.1 security device audibly and visibly welcomed visitors outside the REX entrance, and all were checked in via an AVA access control unit in the lobby.The Open House featured presentations by various AITX executives including Mark Folmer, RAD’s President, Tony Taylor, RAD’s COO, and Ravi Gade, RAD-G’s Director of OEM Programs. Also present were 2 RAD dealers, and the captain of AITX’s eSports team. Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD was the emcee and host of the event.The main event at the event was the public introduction of RADDOG™, the AITX quadruped robot dog, developed specifically for the security services, logistics, utilities, and property management industries. RADDOG integrates RAD-G’s RADPack plus the entire RAD ecosystem of connectivity.Several RADDOG demonstrations were conducted, showcasing the smart quadruped’s ability to autonomously ‘follow’ a human, interact with remote monitoring personnel, and be autonomously dispatched by another RAD device upon detecting suspicious activity.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

AITX's ROAMEO: From the REX to Red Hawk Casino