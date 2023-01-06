Youngest Judge On Board—Yifan Du Invited As A Judge On Los Angeles Asian Film Awards

Judge Yifan Du Judge Yifan Du with crew host Karl Chaffey, sponsor Jessica Liu, judge Yifan Du, Chairman of the film festival Lureen Wu.

Director, screenwriter and editor Yifan Du was invited by LAAFA as a part of the jury.

The Third Los Angeles Asian Film Awards ceremony was held in November 2022 in Hollywood. The first-of-its-kind awards ceremony launched by Power of Film Institute invited Yifan Du, the Chinese director, screenwriter and editor, as part of the judge panel. Ms Yifan has a long list of achievements to her name, some of which include her sweeping at an awards ceremony and winning more than 20 best short film awards.



Among other members of the judge, the panel included the likes of the director of the popular American TV series ‘Hannah Montana' and ‘Friends,’ Roger Christiansen; he was the chairman of the jury at the LAAFA. The list of senior jury members included Christelle Almeida, a popular American actress, well renowned for her roles in award winning TV series of ‘Gossip Girl, The Big Bang Theory and Grey’s Anatomy.’ The globally acclaimed photography director of movies like ‘Refuge From The Storm and Sanky Panky,’ Elias Acosta, was also part of the judge panel.



Yifan Du, an Asian representative on the jury, was welcomed for her unparalleled directional skills and progressive way of storytelling and portraying. At a young age, the independent director made a name for herself in the entertainment arena as an active contributor to turning any storyline into a gripping, engaging and compelling film. She has an extensive sector and operational experience, which makes her an excellent manager of affairs on any set she steps to. With an invitation to LAAFA, she added another feather to her cap.



Yifan rose to fame with her 2017 short film ‘Blue.’ Recognized for its brilliant work and execution, the film won the Best Indie Short Film, Best Short Film, and other awards at the Five Continents International Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, South Film, and Arts Academy Festival, and was successfully shortlisted for the Golden Statuette International Film Festival. In 2020 her film A.I won Best Editing and Best Short Film at the International Independent Film Awards, Best Narrative Short Film at the Latitude Film Awards and The Falcon International Film Festival awards for the best science fiction film of the year. Furthermore, the film was well received at the Cannes International Cinema Festival and other International Film Festivals.

‘It was truly an experience like no other, I had a chance to work with some of the most renowned names of the American film industry and we exchanged diverse thoughts on many things which vary here in America from the Asian continent. I had a chance to look at some of the best ever high quality films which were submitted for nomination. I leave LAAFA with so much experience and as a new person ready to explore new horizons in my direction and editing.’ —- Yifan Du, Member Jury, LAAFA.



LAAFA is the first-ever Asian film festival in the United States of America. It provides opportunities for Asian filmmakers, directors, producers and artists to showcase their films in Hollywood every year in November. The event included:

The cinema exhibition of the finalists.

Awarding award-winning works.

Professional seminars on various themes.

Informative interaction between the Asian and Hollywood industry.

Yifan Du had a chance to showcase and represent on behalf of the Asian film industry for potential cooperative relationships. Additionally, LAAFA has launched an online exhibition to allow Asian filmmakers to no longer be restricted from exhibiting their work all across the world.



This year, Los Angeles Asian Film Awards soared to new heights of success with a never-like line-up submission of films. The platform was graced by the work of many hardworking directors, the likes of which included the famous Japanese director Yukiho Tsutsumi and Zhao Yuan of China. ‘Ice World’ was one of the documentaries which impressed the jury. The documentary was produced over a time span of four years and is directed by Chinese American director Binying Qi.



Read more about LAAFA 2022 at Los Angeles Asian Film Awards.



