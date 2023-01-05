Managed Security Services Market Size to reach USD 87.2 Billion By 2026 Growing at 11.1% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Managed Security Services Market

LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Managed Security Services size reached USD 51.5 billion in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Increase in severity and number of cyberattacks backed by the cost efficiency of managed security services are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of the market.

The managed security services product class covers the market for managed and consultative security solutions delivered by global and regional providers that target enterprise and MNC customers. Managed security services providers' (MSSPs) personnel resources, technology infrastructure, and expertise in protecting client environments, managing customer security devices, supplying compliance solutions, and delivering consultative support are analyzed and benchmarked.

Managed Security Services Report Highlights

• Global Managed Security Services is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2026, reaching a value of $87.2 billion. Managed security services often act as all-in-one solution when it comes to organizational security. MSSs provide protection against network breaches, password hacks, ransomwares, and virus attacks among others to organizations of all sizes.

• As of 2021, the Very Large (5000+ employees) organization segment captured the highest share owing to the susceptibility of very large companies to fall prey to cyberattacks sheerly due to the higher number of employees. The larger companies usually have not been observed to train their employees to deal with expected cyberattacks in the form of phishing links, emails and external software/applications among others.

• The BFSI segment, driven by criticality of MSSs in banking and finance sector. Institutions such as banks deploy sophisticated security systems to prevent their customer accounts from illegal fund transfers, and password hacks. Information technology segment too is anticipated to witness a steady growth of more than 10% over the forecast period.

• The global COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way organization operate forcing employees to work remotely, bringing numerous security challenges. Cybercriminals taking advantage of the situation are hitting weak security home networks and then laterally moving to business networks to launch ransomware attacks.

• North America is projected to surpass the Europe by 2026 accounting for over 27% of the global Managed Security Services market value, with a forecasted growth rate exceeding 10% from 2022 to 2026.

• The key Managed Security Services players analyzed as part of this report include AT&T Inc, Atos SE, NTT DATA Corp, DXC Technology Co, HCL Technologies Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc, Capgemini SE, Orange SA, and Wipro Ltd, among others.

GlobalData Plc has segmented the Managed Security Services report by Organization Size, Vertical, and Region:

Managed Security Services Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Micro (Less than 50)

• Small (51-250)

• Medium (251-1000)

• Large (1001-4999)

• Very Large (5000+)

Managed Security Services Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• BFSI

• Information Technology

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Energy

• Government

• Transport & Logistics

• Others

Managed Security Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South & Central America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Chile

o Rest of South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

o United Arab Emirates (UAE)

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

