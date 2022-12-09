Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size to reach USD 865 Billion By 2026 Growing at 9.6% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Enterprise IoT Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis 2022-2026

LONDON, UK, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Enterprise IoT market size reached USD 547 billion in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. The adoption of Enterprise IoT will be supported by increasing demand for mobile data connectivity at higher speeds, mainly driven by mobile video consumption, increasing adoption of smart cities, and the development of the mobile 5G.



Manufacturers are currently using Enterprise IoT solutions to track assets in their factories, consolidate their control rooms and increase their analytics functionality through predictive maintenance, subsequently creating demand for Enterprise IoT products worldwide. Additionally, 5G wireless technology intends to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, and increased availability required for widespread Enterprise IoT adoption.

Enterprise IoT Market Report Highlights

• The global enterprise IoT market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2026, reaching a value of $865 billion. An inclination towards using smart, connected products that are customized as per user requirements is paving way for the success of Enterprise IoT products worldwide.

• In 2021, the IoT Hardware segment captured a significant share with a market size projected to exceed US$ 300 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2021 to 2026.

• Government institutions largely driven by the proliferation of smart cities worldwide are expected to be the highest vertical category for the enterprise IoT market.

• COVID-19, over the last two years had a massive impact on enterprise IoT demand. Enterprise IoT technology, in particular, helped with tasks that required social distancing, remote working, or contact tracing.

• Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, captured over 60% of the overall enterprise IoT demand in 2021. The growing demand and implementation of 5G services will favor the proliferation of the enterprise IoT market in APAC.

• The key enterprise IoT market players analyzed in this report include Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm, Siemens, Amazon, Huawei, and Cisco, among others.

GlobalData Plc has segmented the enterprise IoT market report by product type, vertical, enterprise size, application, connectivity, and region:

Enterprise IoT Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Industrial Internet

• Condition Monitoring

• Telematics

• Asset Tracking

• People & Animal Tracking

• Environmental Monitoring

• Advanced Automation

• Healthcare

• Smart Cities

• Smart Metering

• Smart City Platforms

• Smart Buildings

• Smart Signage

• Smart Payment Systems

Enterprise IoT Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• IoT Hardware

• IoT Software

• IoT Services

Enterprise IoT Market vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Government

• Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Transport and Logistics

• Energy

• Insurance

• Travel and Leisure

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

Enterprise IoT Market Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Micro (Less than 50)

• Small (51-250)

• Medium (251-1000)

• Large (1001-4999)

• Very Large (5000+)

Enterprise IoT Market Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• Cellular

• LoRa

• LTE-M

• NB-IoT

• Satellite

• Short Range

• Sigfox

• Wireline

Enterprise IoT Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South & Central America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

o United Arab Emirates (UAE)

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

