iUrban Teen Partners with CSU Dominguez Hills on STEM Summit for Middle School and High School Students
Free event set to offer STEM enrichment and workshops to Los Angeles’ youth of Black, Indigenous, Latino and Pacific Island descent
Everything we do at iUrban Teen is centered around equity, diversity and inclusion, she says. “It’s all about exposure and access.”SEATTLE , WA, USA , January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 21, 2023, iUrban Teen will host an informational, engaging one day event featuring STEM workshops and ideation sessions. The sessions will begin at 9 am and conclude at 2:30 pm at the California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSU DH) in Carson, California. CSU DH is a public university located in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County.
— Deena Pierrot
The summit will also include a parent roundtable, as a central part of iUrban Teen’s focus is family engagement. Since its founding in 2011, iUrban Teen has continued to cultivate strong family relationships and fostering a sense of community for the youth and families it serves.
In addition to exciting programming, there will also be lunch provided and an opportunity to win raffle prizes. Presenting sponsors include Blue Origin, Galactic and Microsoft.
Deena Pierott, founder of iUrban Teen, is particularly excited about the summit and what it will offer area youth. “Everything we do at iUrban Teen is centered around equity, diversity and inclusion, she says. “It’s all about exposure and access.”
Each iUrban Teen STEM Summit offers registrants the opportunity to learn about what’s new in the amazing world of technology and how it affects our daily lives through hands-on and interactive learning experiences. Teens also learn about the myriad of STEM+Arts related careers in Healthcare, Environmental Sciences, Energy, Transportation, Cybersecurity, Digital Arts and Mobile Apps development.
Other iUrban Teen Tech Summits are currently held in:
Portland, OR
Bothell, WA
Seattle, WA
Vancouver, WA
Los Angeles, CA
Dallas
Houston
Registration is free.
About iUrban Teen:
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube