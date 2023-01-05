"Michelle Lovett Returns Back to Her Roots in Florida City, Florida"
As a Serial Entrepreneur I know I'm good alone however with collaboration we are a force together.”FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Lovett is still defeating the odds. She will return home January 20-22, for Michelle Lovett Weekend and Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala. This award show will recognize those who are leading the industry to the next level such as entertainers, politicians, musicians, educators and so many more. Michelle's motto is "May the life you live match your bio." She doesn't believe in awarding individuals based on affiliations.
Michelle hosted Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta on December 3, 2022, where over 250 people attended. Be on the lookout for Dallas, TX in the spring. She is returning to her roots to honor dignitaries such as Mayor Otis Wallace, Vice Mayor Walter Thompson, Commissioner Eugene Berry, Commissioner Sharon Butler, Commissioner James Gold, Pete Taylor, Laura Saunders, the late Raymond Larry, Tangela Sears, Kionne McGhee, Tye Live, Tommy Sumler, Jerome Eppinger Sr., Author Bennie Lovett, Darlene Williams, Latisha Mosley, Erica Morris Robinson, Florida City Razorbacks Homestead Broncos, and many others.
The city of Florida City awarded Michelle with a proclamation on January 20, 2020, for all her hard work, dedication, and willingness to give back. This is deemed her day and she is giving back for the whole weekend starting Friday. Proclamation weekend will include appearances at several places including celebrity friends and January 20-22, Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala. Lovett will also visit her home church Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, (Rev. Dr. Curtis Thomas). Growing up she was under the leadership of Dr. W.L. Strange. She will be doing several tributes to include her mother, sister, and brothers.
Michelle is thrilled to share the amazing lineup of celebrities and contributing authors from Life, Love and Lockup that will participate in this night of celebration with us. Special guests to include...
Gail Everett-Smith is well known from the movies - "Till", "Single Black Female", "A Loud House Christmas" and many more.
Joshua Shipman is known from the movies - "A Christmas Proposal", "Take Me to Amazing", "Harriet", and more.
Hannah Dennis is known for the movies "Multiple", "The Perfect Guy" and "Judge Not".
Denise Armstrong is known from the movies - "Overcomer", "The Cardinal Rule", "Greenleaf" and many more.
Carla Jordan "DESIGNER of the YEAR (BOSSES and BOSSETTAS PLATINUM AWARDS GALA ATLANTA)" will be showcasing her brand, ambassadors, and clothing line which is currently gracing many movies and film sets including the show "Wild 'n' Out", and various Tyler Perry projects.
Stichiz will perform her hit single "BIG Screen".
Motivational Keynote Speaker Tia Talley will bless us with a few words and celebrity photographer JusJeanean Lockett will be behind the lens capturing those memorable moments. There will be food, bottomless mimosas, live taping and will also air on Memeallover Productions Channel on the NOW NETWORK. The organization and community will truly celebrate this night as they set yet another milestone in the city of Florida City.
Lovett was very active while attending Homestead Sr. High School. She was accepted to the New World of Fine Arts but declined so that she could follow in the footsteps of her older sister the late Donna Lovett as she was the first dance captain and Michelle was the mascot. In 1992 Michelle joined the band dance line under the leadership of the late Rodester Brown. She later became one of the captains her senior year. Michelle was the first and youngest Ms. M.L.K. in 1992. She returned and hosted the annual parade in 2020 with Bret Brown. Michelle started working both in the community and church at an early age. Lovett has given out scholarships to over 100 graduates since 2019, school supplies and more. She has given back to the community by sponsoring turkeys at Thanksgiving and toys at Christmas time to not only Florida City - Lauderdale but in Atlanta and Augusta Georgia as well.
Michelle Lovett is a 4X best-selling author, award-winning actor, writer, curator coach, publisher, producer, TV channel owner, internationally known and creator of the series “Life, Love, & Lock.” She was recently awarded the Visionary of the Year award. A Miami native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born prematurely with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live 72 hours. As an adult with many major health challenges, doctors gave her only six months to live. Years later, she is still proving the doctors wrong.
