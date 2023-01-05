Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai To Kick Off Indoor Ag-Con 2023 With Opening Morning Keynote Address
Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai will lead the opening morning keynote address for Indoor Ag-Con, February 27-28, 2023 at Caesars Forum , Las Vegas, Nevada
Arama is a visionary leader in the field of sustainable agriculture and we can't wait to hear about the latest developments and expansion plans for Plenty, and his insights on the future of farming.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plenty CEO Arama Kukutai will lead the opening morning keynote address for the 10th Anniversary edition of Indoor Ag-Con, February 27-28, 2023 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV. Themed “The Future of Farming Grows Here,” the largest vertical farming & controlled environment agriculture (CEA) gathering in the United States will give attendees the opportunity to hear from Kukutai and other thought leaders from today’s top farms and CEA companies; enjoy terrific networking opportunities; and explore new resources from a significantly expanded exhibitor roster.
“We are thrilled to welcome Arama Kukutai to our keynote stage as we kick off our 10th anniversary edition,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “Arama is a visionary leader in the field of sustainable agriculture and we can’t wait to hear about the latest developments and expansion plans for Plenty, as well as his insights and perspectives on the future of farming and food production.”
Kukutai’s address will immediately follow the Indoor Ag-Con General Session Welcome at 8:00 am PT on Monday, February 27, 2023.
In his role as CEO of Plenty, Kukutai leads the company’s progress toward its mission to grow fresh food for everyone with the most technologically advanced indoor vertical farms in the world . An active speaker, writer and thought leader in Agrifood sustainability, technology innovation and investment trends, he brings vast global operating experience to Plenty as it transitions from research to commercial operations.
Kukutai has been an investor, company founder and entrepreneur in the Agribusiness sector for more than 20 years. He is the co-founder of Finistere Ventures, one of the pioneering venture firms dedicated to Agrifood investment and an early investor in Plenty. He led the creation of Finistere’s international portfolio and expansive global network in AgTech, establishing Finistere offices in Agrifood epicenters around the globe including New Zealand, Tel Aviv, San Diego, Silicon Valley and Ireland.
Previously, he served as founder and Executive Chairman of PKW Farms, developing and operating sustainable grass-based dairy farming and aquaculture activities across New Zealand, Asia and Australia.
ROBUST 2023 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE - 3 TRACKS, NEW FORMATS
In addition to Arama Kukutai’s opening morning keynote, look for additional announcements coming soon on other keynote presentations planned for the February edition. The 2023 educational conference will feature 3 headliner keynotes and insightful panel sessions featured within three comprehensive educational tracks – grower; trends & innovation; and funding & guidance. In addition, attendees can look forward to new friendly debate formats and fireside chats, too.
EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR
2023 will welcome the largest number of exhibitors in the event’s 10-year history. From irrigation and LED lighting to environmental control systems, substrates, greenhouse equipment, energy solutions, business services and more, attendees will have the chance to see the latest introductions and innovations from vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture leaders in 174 booths.
CO-LOCATION WITH NATIONAL GROCERS ASSOCATION SHOW
Indoor Ag-Con will once again co-locate with the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, the leading trade show and conference for independent grocers, offering even more networking and business opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike. The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con visitors will have the opportunity to explore both exhibit halls as part of the full conference pass offerings.
MORE NETWORKING
Exhibitors and attendees can enjoy complimentary luncheons on the show floor each day, a show floor cocktail reception, breakout sessions and other opportunities to reconnect with friends and meet new business partners.
QUICK FACTS:
WHEN: Monday, February 27 – Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89101
INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email suzanne@indoor.ag
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Indoor Ag-Con is the largest US trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture |controlled environment agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information: www.indoor.ag
