1health.io Announces the Appointment of Shantanu Agrawal, CHO of Elevance Health to Board of Directors
New board member brings deep understanding of the health and wellness to 1health
1health has built a modern diagnostic cloud focused on helping labs bring next-generation testing to the market quickly, cost effectively, and in a consumer-friendly way”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1health.io Inc. (“1health”), an industry-leading software company that is revolutionizing the way laboratories launch and expand testing into the clinical and at-home markets, announces the appointment of Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, MD, MPhil to its Board of Directors.
— Dr. Shantanu Agrawal
Dr. Shantanu Agrawal is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who has worked in academic, community, and corporate organizations. He currently serves as the Chief Health Officer at Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, where he oversees the enterprise whole-health strategy, including medical policy and clinical quality, as well as its industry-leading work to address health-related social needs and health equity. Prior to joining Elevance Health, Agrawal served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Quality Forum (NQF) and the Deputy Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In addition to his leadership role at Elevance Health, Agrawal sits on numerous boards and committees including serving on the Board of Directors for both the Healthcare Leadership Council and the Pharmacy Quality Alliance and serving on the Editorial Board of the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery.
“Dr. Agrawal is a leader advancing healthcare best practices across the United States and the world. His unique perspective and almost 20 years of healthcare experience will guide us as we achieve our goal of making diagnostic testing accessible, affordable, and simple,” stated Mehdi Maghsoodnia, 1heath CEO.
“The future of healthcare is personalized precision medicine, which must be driven by advanced molecular testing that is accessible and affordable to all,” said Dr. Agrawal. “1health has built a modern diagnostic cloud focused on helping labs bring next-generation testing to the market quickly, cost effectively, and in a consumer friendly way that addresses the whole-health of patients and communities. I am excited to join the 1health board of directors and help the company deliver these game-changing shifts to the industry.”
About 1health.io
1health is driving healthcare innovation by empowering our laboratory partners to make modern diagnostic testing more accessible, affordable and simple in the healthcare industry. 1health provides laboratories with a modern, secure and easy to use software platform that makes it easy to launch new test products, onboard new clinical customers and compete in the growing at home and online commerce markets. The result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved.
Yasmin Hariri
1health.io
yhariri@1health.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube