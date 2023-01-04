Submit Release
District 12 Road Closures Update – 11 a.m.

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of the following state roadway is closed due to flooding:

Westmoreland County:

Previously reported closed roadways due to a downed tree and flooding are now open.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.  For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com.  511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # #


