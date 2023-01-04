District 12 Road Closures Update – 11 a.m.

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of the following state roadway is closed due to flooding:

Westmoreland County:

Previously reported closed roadways due to a downed tree and flooding are now open.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

