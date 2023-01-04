Route 28 Daylight Lane Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 28 between the Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) exit and Harmar Township are underway in Allegheny County.

Mobile operations requiring single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions between the Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) exit and Harmar Township, approximately 1.75 miles north of the RIDC Park (Exit 10) interchange intermittently between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through late summer 2023. Crews from Bronder Technical Services will be conducting signage work for message boards along the corridor.

The work is part of the $15.32 million project to improve approximately 3.5 miles of Route 28 between the Delafield Avenue exit (Exit 7) and Harmar Township, approximately 1.75 miles north of the RIDC Park (Exit 10) interchange. Minor work with intermittent restrictions will occur through late summer as crews conduct ITS upgrades and other miscellaneous construction. Completed work includes minor road widening of the southbound lanes near the Freeport Road on-ramp (Exit 8) interchange to allow for the existing lanes to be reassigned, reconstruction of the Delafield Avenue ramps, concrete preservation work on the Fox Chapel ramps, milling and paving work on the RIDC Park ramps, and bridge preservation work on all structures within the project limits. Additionally, highway lighting upgrades, green stormwater features, guide rail upgrades, rockfall area cleanouts and fence repair were all included on this project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

