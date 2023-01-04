Attorney General Mark Vargo announces formation of MMIP Advisory Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 4, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced today the formation of the Attorney General's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council. The group will advise the Attorney General on establishing goals, protocols and parameters for the A.G.'s new MMIP Office.

"The issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women demand attention," said Tatewin Means, the former Oglala Sioux Tribe's Attorney General who is co-chair of the MMIP Advisory Council. "I look forward to working with MMIP Coordinator Allison Morrisette, the Council and the Attorney General in making the MMIP Coordinator efforts successful."

The Council is composed of a cross section of stakeholders with the goal that all constituencies are represented.

"The MMIP initiative within the Attorney General's Office is extremely important for the state," said Attorney General Vargo, who will serve as committee co-chair when he returns this month to his post as Pennington County State’s Attorney. "When the Legislature established the MMIP position, it left it up to the Attorney General to fill in the details. That task will be done best with input from all appropriate corners."

The Council will have its first meeting on Feb. 14. On June 30 the Council will deliver to the Attorney General a list of goals and objectives for the MMIP Coordinator. The Council will meet at least annually thereafter to receive a report from the MMIP Coordinator.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, with the guidance of this Advisory Council, will do important work in this state,” said Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley. “This is an opportunity to help those looking for answers to the fate of their family members and loved ones.”

