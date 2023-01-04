Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,715 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Mark Vargo announces formation of MMIP Advisory Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 4, 2023
CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced today the formation of the Attorney General's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council. The group will advise the Attorney General on establishing goals, protocols and parameters for the A.G.'s new MMIP Office.

"The issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women demand attention," said Tatewin Means, the former Oglala Sioux Tribe's Attorney General who is co-chair of the MMIP Advisory Council. "I look forward to working with MMIP Coordinator Allison Morrisette, the Council and the Attorney General in making the MMIP Coordinator efforts successful."

The Council is composed of a cross section of stakeholders with the goal that all constituencies are represented.
"The MMIP initiative within the Attorney General's Office is extremely important for the state," said Attorney General Vargo, who will serve as committee co-chair when he returns this month to his post as Pennington County State’s Attorney. "When the Legislature established the MMIP position, it left it up to the Attorney General to fill in the details. That task will be done best with input from all appropriate corners."

The Council will have its first meeting on Feb. 14. On June 30 the Council will deliver to the Attorney General a list of goals and objectives for the MMIP Coordinator. The Council will meet at least annually thereafter to receive a report from the MMIP Coordinator.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Office, with the guidance of this Advisory Council, will do important work in this state,” said Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley. “This is an opportunity to help those looking for answers to the fate of their family members and loved ones.”

                                                                                      --30--

You just read:

Attorney General Mark Vargo announces formation of MMIP Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.