Council Sends Three Names To Governor For Upcoming Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met today to consider five applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The vacancy was created by the announcement of the retirement of the Honorable Sharon G. Lee, effective August 31, 2023.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Kristi M. Davis

Tom Greenholtz

Dwight E. Tarwater

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. The Governor’s selection will then move through the confirmation process before the General Assembly.

