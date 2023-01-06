Meet the chef whose vegan Super Mineral Broth is bringing health benefits to many – one spoonful at a time
Lauded chef Ron Stewart didn’t intend to launch a thriving broth business when he offered to create a plant-based broth for a friend undergoing chemotherapy.
But that’s the origin of Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth, which offers all the health benefits and nutrition of bone broth with none of the bones.
Chef Ron’s hearty vegan Super Mineral Broth is prepared in small batches and contains no preservatives – they are 100 percent plant-based meals packed with essential nutrients and minerals.
“I developed my broth for a friend undergoing chemotherapy who had no appetite but wanted something packed with minerals and nutrients that is vegan, tasty and easy to drink. Just a couple of cups a day kept her nourished and energized. She loved it. I then decided to make it available to everyone.” – Chef Ron
Sipping broth has immense benefits that include reducing inflammation, fostering gut health and facilitating liver function. It’s long been assumed that those benefits are only achieved through bone broth, but that isn’t true anymore. “You can reap all of the amazing benefits of a sipping broth without the harm animal products have on the environment,” Chef Ron said.
A Harvard Medical School study reports, “Compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamins C and E, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, magnesium and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids. As a result, they're likely to have lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure and lower body mass index (BMI), all of which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for many chronic diseases.”
Chef Ron has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary world. He attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Following his education, Stewart had a year-long apprenticeship at La Galleria Ristorante in the Netherlands. He later founded Mare Blu – an upscale Italian/Mediterranean restaurant and catering business that was featured in Sunset Magazine’s “Best of California.”
While in Los Angeles, he was personally asked to cater the weddings of celebrities Josh Brolin and Diane Lane, and also cooked for Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Britney Spears and Jessica Lange, among others.
Chef Ron is joined by his wife Natalie in his Super Mineral Broth venture. She earned a master’s degree in biotechnology from the Food Industry University in Kiev, Ukraine, where her extensive knowledge in health and nutrition stems from. Using her education and expertise in traditional and naturopathic medical approaches, she took a highly scientific approach to curating the perfect ingredient list – maximizing the nutritional benefits of Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths.
Not only are Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths created with a great deal of respect to the environment; they are packaged in recyclable glass jars.
"The broth is chef-prepared in small batches and contains no preservatives. We exist to enrich our community’s health and wellness through nourishing, delicious, plant-based food.” – Chef Ron
