HILTON DALAMAN SELECTED ONE OF THE TOP 10 RECOMMENDED 'HILTON' RESORT HOTELS IN THE WORLD
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to one of the most followed and popular travel sites in the World, thetravel.com; Among the 215 Hilton Resorts worldwide, Hilton Dalaman was one of the top 10 resort hotels recommended for 2023. Hilton Dalaman shines out as the only recommended resort hotel from Europe and the Middle East.
thetravel.com website, one of the most important websites followed by tourists before creating their bucketlist, announced Hilton Dalaman as one of the top 10 resort hotels recommended for 2023. Hilton Dalaman, which was selected among the 215 Hilton Resort hotels worldwide, was the only resort hotel recommended from Europe and the Middle East.
The spacious grounds of Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa, where the unique blue of the sea meets a lush vegetation, is home to aromatic, tropical and endemic plants. With its 650 meter long private sand beach, coastal gazebo houses designed for guests who want to get special service during the day, 6 different a'la carte restaurants with assertive tastes for those who want a calm meal as well as open buffet, aquapark, tennis courts, children's club, mini farm, Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa is always the address of those who prefer a peaceful holiday.
Hilton Dalaman, which has the most ambitious spa center in Turkey for a healthy life, conquers hearts with its different sports facilities such as bicycle, kiteboard, windsurf and sea kayak. With the training center prepared at international standards and the bicycle and walking routes in and out of the hotel, which are created at different difficulty levels, it offers a pleasant alternative to those who want to spend the holiday doing sports. Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa draws attention with its workshops, talks and activities in different concepts from sports, music, gastronomy to astrology.
Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa
Other