Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,571 in the last 365 days.

HILTON DALAMAN SELECTED ONE OF THE TOP 10 RECOMMENDED 'HILTON' RESORT HOTELS IN THE WORLD

MUğLA, TURKEY, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to one of the most followed and popular travel sites in the World, thetravel.com; Among the 215 Hilton Resorts worldwide, Hilton Dalaman was one of the top 10 resort hotels recommended for 2023. Hilton Dalaman shines out as the only recommended resort hotel from Europe and the Middle East.

thetravel.com website, one of the most important websites followed by tourists before creating their bucketlist, announced Hilton Dalaman as one of the top 10 resort hotels recommended for 2023. Hilton Dalaman, which was selected among the 215 Hilton Resort hotels worldwide, was the only resort hotel recommended from Europe and the Middle East.

The spacious grounds of Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa, where the unique blue of the sea meets a lush vegetation, is home to aromatic, tropical and endemic plants. With its 650 meter long private sand beach, coastal gazebo houses designed for guests who want to get special service during the day, 6 different a'la carte restaurants with assertive tastes for those who want a calm meal as well as open buffet, aquapark, tennis courts, children's club, mini farm, Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa is always the address of those who prefer a peaceful holiday.

Hilton Dalaman, which has the most ambitious spa center in Turkey for a healthy life, conquers hearts with its different sports facilities such as bicycle, kiteboard, windsurf and sea kayak. With the training center prepared at international standards and the bicycle and walking routes in and out of the hotel, which are created at different difficulty levels, it offers a pleasant alternative to those who want to spend the holiday doing sports. Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa draws attention with its workshops, talks and activities in different concepts from sports, music, gastronomy to astrology.

Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa
Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa
+90 252 444 19 81
info@hiltondalaman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

HILTON DALAMAN SELECTED ONE OF THE TOP 10 RECOMMENDED 'HILTON' RESORT HOTELS IN THE WORLD

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.