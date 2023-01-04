USPA Nationwide Security & 11 Series Energy Partner to Provide Clients with Databuoy’s Shotpoint®

ShotPoint - Shot Detection Technology

Originally a DARPA-funded project, Shotpoint® is a patented four-microphone array that is superior to any shot detection system in the field today.

In an active shooter scenario, seconds count - we are constantly improving our ability to safeguard our clients and their events” — Daniel Manning, CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security and Florida based 11 Series Energy have announced a partnership to provide USPA's security clients with Databouy's cutting-edge gunshot detection system. Shotpoint® automates the emergency response process instantly, significantly reducing response times, and saving lives in the process.

USPA Nationwide Security serves a vast list of clients across the United States and internationally. This list includes fashion labels, professional sports organizations, performing artists, and major venues.

"In an active shooter scenario, seconds count - we are constantly improving our ability to safeguard our clients and their events," said USPA's CEO, Dan Manning.

11 Series Energy, Inc. is an SBA 8(a) Minority and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business enterprise composed of U.S. Military Combat Veterans having deployed to high combat-tempo environments around the globe.

11 Series represents a best in class gunshot detection system developed from DARPA. The system we provide is proven to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information to first responders in the event of a gunshot incident, and has been proven to clearly distinguish between gunshots and other loud noises that might be considered a gunshot.

Once installed, an added capability is to provide mobile panic buttons with location accuracy to the room level in a school setting.

"This is a powerful, live-saving technology that can operate in nearly any environment. Our ability to efficiently stand up these systems goes hand in hand with the high level of service that USPA's client list demands," said Mack Sasser, CEO of 11 Series Energy.

Additionally, the system integrates with any venue's video management system. Shotpoint® notifications can cue those nearby cameras to observe the shooting event in real-time. This means that first responders can instantly observe the situation and react when a shooting occurs providing a life-saving capability.

Databuoy’s Shotpoint® is an Acoustic Shooter Localization solution. Shotpoint® starts with a network of acoustic sensors. Each sensor contains four microphones that detect gunfire signatures and report to a central processor hosted in the cloud. Reports from all the detecting sensors are merged to accurately compute the source of the gunfire, notify proper authorities, and present a unified interface to operators.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Databouy has spent a decade developing protocols and technologies for machine-based listening and signal processing that remain in use today in America’s defense. Their leadership team at Databuoy developed its expertise while doing research sponsored by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

To learn more about USPA, visit www.uspasecurity.com.


