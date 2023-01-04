Chicago-Based CEO Martha Razo Launches “Business Divas” Book and Live Event
I'm proud of the 22 women in the Business Divas book that let nothing stand in their way despite tremendous odds. This book is a testament to their courage.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Martha Razo recently launched her new book, “Business Diva: Stories of Women Leading in Business."
— Martha Razo
The launch party was attended by over 200 people who got to meet the 22 contributing authors from across the country who shared their stories, challenges and successes.
The event, which also included a book signing, a musical presentation by mariachis, business panel discussions and other performances, was held at The Drake Hotel in Oak Brook, Illinois.
Razo, CEO of Guero’s Pallets and owner of Solix Business Services, both Chicago businesses, created this book to share the stories of women taking their futures and lives into their own hands.
“This book will make you cry, laugh, and, more importantly, it will inspire you and plant the seed for you to start your own empire and grow your dreams,” she said. “‘Business Diva’ is for all who are interested in business and wonder: ‘What if there is more out there for me?’ It’s for those who have been told they can’t or had doors closed on them. It’s for those who are tired of their 9-to-5 jobs, want to build a legacy of their own and are looking for motivation.”
The following are contributing “Business Diva” authors:
● Erica Pricilla Sandoval
● Joann P. Ornelas-Bauer
● Jacqueline S. Ruiz
● Ana Builes
● Dr. Alicia E. La Hoz
● Leonor Gil
● Elizabeth Benarjee
● Jeanette Arteaga
● Rosario Sanchez
● Blanca Sepulveda
● Laura Alcantar Leon
● Veronica Luna
● Gabriela Gomez
● Alejandra Morris
● Elizabeth Villareal
● Susan Albergo Vazquez
● Eliuth Guzman
● Liz Quintana Romero
● Ariana Lopez
● Dr. Sharon Barnes
● Ana Rodriguez
● Martha Razo
Several of the contributing authors were very honored to be featured in this book.
Gil, a Chicagoland-based financial coach, said readers will experience “the challenging journeys of these entrepreneurs while being inspired with each of their successes.”
Benarjee, CEO of Makeup Galore, a Chicago-based Latina-owned cosmetics and self care business, said that the book “will take the reader through the various ups and downs an entrepreneur faces in their journey and reveal how to keep the fire within you even after a storm.”
Sandoval, a licensed clinical social worker from New York, sees how female business owners are in charge of every aspect of their lives.
“This allowed me to realize that we are often the CEOs of our households, but most importantly, we are CEOs of our lives,” she said. “This book has narratives from extraordinary women that inspire through vulnerabilities.”
“Business Diva: Stories of Women Leading in Business” is available on Amazon. Get it here: https://www.amazon.com/Business-Divas-Stories-Women-Leading/dp/195998909X?source=ps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext&ref_=fplfs&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER
About “Business Diva”:
“Business Diva” is an anthology book sharing the stories of 22 businesswomen across different segments of their business journey. The 22 women come from different industries and are in different stages of business. The mission is to inspire women entrepreneurs to share their personal stories to encourage them to achieve success, to share their journey to help others learn from their successes and failures and to provide helpful tips to other women starting their businesses or have wanted to start a company. This book is an educational tool for women who have started their businesses or are interested in starting one. There is no better teacher than experience. “Business Diva” shares the business experiences of 22 women in their business journey leading in their respective industries. “Business Diva” is revolutionary! There is no better way than equalizing pay for a woman than starting her enterprise. The book is authored by Martha Razo and published by Fig Factor Media.
