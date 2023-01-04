The mergers and acquisitions market in Mexico is modernizing: Luis Doporto Alejandre.
Currently, the trend is for those involved to sign transactions electronically and remotely, so gathering all these specialists physically in the same place is no longer necessary”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 significantly impacted various areas of our daily life, including the economy, forcing changes and modernization in fields such as the mergers and acquisitions market. According to Luis Doporto Alejandre, an M&A specialist, the market in Mexico was no exception.
"During the pandemic, there were drops in the volume of reported transactions of up to 72% compared to previous years. The slowdown was evident in Latin American markets. However, the Mexican market has recovered and become stronger and more modern," Doporto Alejandre indicated.
The number of transactions and the total accumulated amount has grown in the current market, causing modernization in several aspects and opening various investment opportunities for those who know where to look.
According to Doporto Alejandre, one clear example of these changes is the modernization of the signing and closing of the transaction. Previously, a whole conclave of lawyers, accountants, consultants, shareholders, advisors, and other specialists had to meet in person to review and sign all the final versions of the transaction documents.
"Currently, the trend is for those involved to sign transactions electronically and remotely, so gathering all these specialists physically in the same place is no longer necessary. This has made possible the reduction of costs in time and resources involved in an M&A transaction," stated Doporto.
Luis Doporto Alejandre mentioned as an example the acquisition of the Urbvan. SWV, a global provider of technology for private transportation in the United Arab Emirates, bought this transport platform. The transaction was carried out digitally, making the process more agile and economical.
In addition to innovation and modernization, the current M&A landscape has opened up many opportunities for those who can identify and take advantage of them. For example, during the pandemic, the closings of businesses and the restructuring of many others allowed new investors to enter the market.
Luis Doporto Alejandre believes this scenario is prominent, as many companies are forced to adapt to new times. However, there are still several that will have to do so, so new opportunities will continue to arise for those who dare to explore them.
