Lynx Technology Partners One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

The National Association for Business Resources Names Lynx Technology Partners One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2022

Our goal is to improve the position of any person or company who works with or for Lynx.” — Aric Perminter, Lynx Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC, the leading Governance, Risk and Compliance as a Service (GRCaaS) partner proudly announces their selection as a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winner. The 2022 winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

“Our most valuable assets are our people! We are intentional about our efforts to provide health and other benefits often considered better than industry standards. We also appreciate the power of diversity as demonstrated by charitable efforts and our passion for promoting diverse talent from within the ranks. Our goal is to improve the position of any person or company who works with or for Lynx,” said Aric Perminter, Lynx Founder and CEO.

The Best and Brightest National program has honored 506 winning organizations out of a pool of 4,000 nominations this year.

“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees”, said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in February 2023. During the Illuminate Business Summit, the top 101 highest-scoring national winning companies and the Elite awards will also be awarded to the highest winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.

All 2022 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners empowers every organization to manage risk effectively, proactively, and seamlessly by delivering managed security services through our risk operation center including governance, risk and compliance as a service (GRCaaS). The Lynx team of risk intelligence and continuous compliance industry professionals consult with our customers to help improve overall security posture, facilitate compliance, and reduce business risk. They have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises, small and medium size businesses, and government agencies. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs have earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit: LynxTechnologyPartners.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Charlotte, Miami, Denver, Nashville, New York, Pacific Northwest, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.