Control Case Honors Premier BPO with Service Award for PCI Compliance
Auditing Organization Recognizes Premier BPO For 5 Consecutive Years of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Excellence
Our partnership with Premier has been strong, especially during the pandemic. They are prudently headed toward attaining compliance as per PCI 4.0, the soon-to-be future standard for Data Security.”CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a U.S based outsourcing firm that provides blended workforce solutions to American-based organizations, was recently recognized for 5 consecutive years of cybersecurity, and data privacy through its PCI DSS compliant processes.
— Suresh Dadlani, Control Case’s President
Premier was presented with the award at Control Case’s 12th Annual Global Conference, held in Bali, Indonesia. The event hosted the theme of ‘Knowledge Sharing’, bringing together industry leaders, representatives of various accreditation bodies, Data Privacy experts, panel members, and subject matter experts.
Commenting on the acknowledgment, Premier’s Director of IT, Atif Ali, expressed:
“Premier BPO is dedicated to keeping abreast with the latest in data security and privacy for our clients. A 5 years consecutive compliance award is a great achievement for us. From data at rest to data transmission, we ensure our clients' operations meet all regulations and are safeguarded end to end.”
Premier BPO has also invested in the development of the proprietary software V.I.E.W. during the pandemic to safeguard its clients’ sensitive data. The AI Engine ensures Home Agent Security and PCI compliance with facial recognition and active webcam monitoring. This completes the company’s 3rd layer of security, in addition to two others for digital and infrastructure security.
Attendees of the conference represented industries including Finance, Healthcare, Telecom, Payments, Banks, merchants, and other verticals. These also included delegates from renowned service companies such as Wipro and Banknet (Philippines), among others.
When asked about the recognition, Control Case’s President, Suresh Dadlani, commented:
“Based on our experience in working with Premier BPO for PCI DSS Compliances, we find them committed to putting their best foot forward when it comes to data security for their clients. Our partnership with Premier has been strong, especially during the pandemic. They are prudently headed toward attaining compliance as per PCI 4.0, the soon-to-be future standard for Data Security. Nothing is stopping us from growing our partnership manyfold in the areas of our core competencies with Premier. We both understand and appreciate the importance of Client Data Security and Privacy, and are excited for the future.”
Control Case helps enable PCI compliance and audits for certain clients of Premier that need high-end data security and verification. Control Case is one of the largest international Compliance as a Service (CaaS) providers. It helps companies of all sizes manage and deliver all aspects of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance Management (IT-GRCM) for their consumers. Having multiple clients across Fortune 500 firms, Control Case provides comprehensive support to Member Banks, Internet Payment Service Providers, Third Party Processors, BPOs, KPOs, ISOs, etc.
Companies today, must be confident in their partner’s data protection capabilities to do business with peace of mind. Premier BPO, by virtue of its co-sourcing model, is dedicated to staying on top of the latest global regulatory security standards and updates to facilitate its clients.
Current economic uncertainty and inflation have driven businesses to consider solutions such as co-sourcing. Premier BPO continually supports new and existing clients with secure tailored solutions for business resilience while ensuring necessary certifications and conformation to regulations. This enables business across borders for both the company and its expanding client base. Premier also recently expanded its workspace to a highly secure building in Eastwood, Manilla, providing an even higher degree of security to its clients.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client’s organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI certification and has been serving clients since 2003.
