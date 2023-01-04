Submit Release
High-Bandwidth Automotive Performance with Expanded Mini-FAKRA PCB Portfolio

Amphenol RF expands its AUTOMATE Type A mini-FAKRA series with additional PCB configurations and single and dual input port options.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our multiport AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA portfolio with additional PCB options. The high-bandwidth product line now includes single and dual- port right-angle connectors, along with straight and right-angle configurations for the existing quad-port version. These variations will increase the design capabilities of the connector series and allow it to be utilized in a wider array of automotive and industrial applications where higher data transmission rates are required such as compute modules, wire harnesses, sensors and cameras.

The AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA connectors offer excellent RF performance up to 9 GHz and features a robust, color-coded housing to prevent mismating. They are manufactured from zinc alloy with a matte tin finish and gold-plated copper-nickel alloy contact. These connectors are mechanically keyed for foolproof installation and designed with a secondary locking mechanism known as a terminal position assurance (TPA) to ensure secure mating. All AUTOMATE products support data transmission rates up to 20 Gbps which is critical for technologies such as autonomous vehicles and autonomous mobile robots.

This compact, ruggedized solution is engineered to provide space savings of up to 80% compared with traditional FAKRA connectors. AUTOMATE connectors are impact resistant and have notably low engagement forces. They are designed to be intermateable and interchangeable with industry-standard options and are typically used in wireless connectivity, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), GPS and a variety of other autonomous applications within the automotive and industrial market.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

