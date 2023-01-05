General Data Partners with TTE-Europe GmbH

New partnership expands TTE track & trace solutions for explosives in US and Canadian markets

CINCINNATI, OHIO, US, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Data Company, Inc., (https://www.general-data.com) a leading manufacturer and provider of labeling, packaging, barcode identification, tracking, data management and equipment service products and solutions, has announced a new strategic partnership with TTE-Europe GmbH (https://tt-e.eu/en/) of Dresden, Germany, a developer of track & trace and data storage solutions for the explosives industry. TTE has awarded General Data “Premium Partner” status for the US and Canadian markets, authorizing General Data to provide full sales and technical support for both hardware and software components of TTE’s explosives track & trace solutions.

TTE’s track & trace solution for explosives is one of the market leaders worldwide for comprehensive end-to-end identification, tracking and chain-of-custody for explosives manufacturers, assemblers, distributors, shippers and end users. Using barcode identification and tracking technologies including barcode labels, printers, scanners, and mobile computers, the TTE track & trace software can identify, track and trace explosives and components through the entire supply chain.

General Data's many years of experience providing comprehensive industrial track & trace solutions will provide valuable insight and expertise for the US and Canadian explosives industry. General Data’s capabilities cover all phases of track & trace solutions, including:

• Equipment specification and installation, including barcode scanners, mobile computers and tablets, barcode label printers, wireless network infrastructure, and RFID.

• Labeling and identification solutions.

• Software installation, customization, integration and support.

• Factory-certified equipment service and support.

"We were looking for a new partner to serve the U.S. and Canadian markets, providing high-quality support to our existing customers and invigorating new customer business. Therefore, we are very pleased to have gained a new highly competent strategic partner in General Data,” said Frank Ille, Managing Director of TTE Europe GmbH. “This partnership with General Data represents a milestone for continuing our business in the USA and Canada.”

“We are truly excited for the opportunity to bring TTE’s track & trace solutions to more companies in the US and Canadian explosives industry,” stated Peter Wenzel, President and CEO of General Data. “It is a very powerful solution, and combined with General Data’s vast experience and capabilities with industrial track & trace solutions, we will be able to provide US and Canadian customers the top-level products and support they need to ensure visibility and accountability throughout the explosives supply chain.”

About General Data Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio US, General Data’s labeling, coating, packaging, identification, printing, tracking, data management and printer service solutions enable companies in diverse industries to streamline operations, improve process visibility, strengthen customer relationships and elevate their brand. General Data has manufacturing, sales and service locations throughout the US.

About TTE-Europe GmbH

Headquartered in Dresden, Germany, TTE-Europe GmbH develops solutions for tracking and tracing of civil explosives. TTE’s solutions are complete packages of software, matching techniques and continuous services. TTE is represented through an international partner network, providing the best service in the national language to the customer and also enabling us to respond individually to different requirements of a country and the special areas of the client.