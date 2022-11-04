General Data Launches The LaserTrack™ FLEX™ Cassette Printer For Histology Laboratories

LaserTrack FLEX Cassette Printer For Histology & Lab Sciences

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – General Data Healthcare, a division of General Data Company, Inc. and a global leader in identification and tracking technologies for healthcare, today announced the launch of the newest addition to it’s LaserTrack portfolio of cassette printers for histology and anatomical pathology – the LaserTrack FLEX.

The LaserTrack FLEX introduces new, flexible features and capabilities to cassette printing in laboratories. Many of these capabilities can be easily upgraded at any time after purchase as a lab’s needs evolve or case volume increases – eliminating the need to replace it with a new printer to meet new requirements.

The FLEX’s cassette capacity starts at 480 cassettes, with the ability to upgrade capacity as needed up to 800 cassettes. A lab can start with a cassette capacity that best suits their needs now, and then upgrade as needed to keep up with growing case volumes.

The LaserTrack FLEX cassette printer utilizes LaserTrack’s industry-leading laser printing technology which produces razor-sharp, high-resolution text and barcodes that deliver a 99%+ first time scan rate. The FLEX prints directly on the cassette’s surface, which is much more efficient and reliable than traditional inkjet or thermal printing technologies. The FLEX’s standard configuration prints on the face of the cassette, but can be upgraded as needed to additionally print information on one side – or both sides – of the cassette.

The FLEX is designed to be used in both batch and on-demand printing environments. It’s small footprint gives labs flexibility to optimally design their workflow according to their needs, even in small or crowded workspaces. The FLEX software is easy to use and can be directly interfaced with most major LIS/LIMS systems.

“As General Data was the first to introduce laser-based cassette printing technology to the anatomic pathology market over 15 years ago with our LaserTrack line of cassette printers, we’ve had tremendous opportunities to listen to our customers’ needs for cassette printing in their labs, as well as their ideas about what could really help optimize their workflow and enhance patient safety,” said Bob Walker, Director of Product Development for General Data’s Healthcare Division. “The LaserTrack FLEX is a direct result of those discussions, and it’s a game-changer for cassette printing. The rock-solid reliability of LaserTrack’s laser-based cassette printing technology, combined with flexibility and upgrade options to meet a lab’s changing requirements make the FLEX a must-have for a modern histology lab workflow.”



About General Data Company, Inc.

General Data Company Inc., (www.general-data.com) is a leading innovator and provider of labeling, identification, tracking, data management printing and equipment service solutions. General Data’s products, services and solutions enable organizations to improve efficiencies, enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve business-process accuracy, productivity and performance. General Data is a privately held company with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing, distribution, sales and service locations throughout the US.

