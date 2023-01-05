Surreal Brewing Company Expands Distribution Across Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming
The award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer company from Northern California launches partnership with The Odom Corporation.
The PNW has deep roots in craft beer with hundreds of outdoors activities where Surreal Beers are a great fit at retailers and on-premise”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surreal Brewing Company, the award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer brewery pioneering the NA category with innovative brews, is deepening its distribution territory for its health-centered craft beers across the states of Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming.
— Surreal Brewing Co-founder Donna Hockey
With the support of The Odom Corporation along with Northwest Beverage and Craig Stein Beverage, some of the largest beer, wine, spirits, non-alcoholic, soft drink, and snack distributors in the Northwest and Intermountain market areas, the California-based brewer will distribute its core lineup of all-natural, non-GMO, non-alcoholic craft beers including seasonal favorites to craft beer lovers looking to enjoy a non-alcoholic beer without compromising their health goals.
“Surreal Brewing is a pacific northwest company and servicing this area well is very important to us,” says Surreal Brewing Co-founder Donna Hockey. “The PNW has deep roots in craft beer with hundreds of outdoors activities where Surreal Beers are a great fit at retailers and on-premise,” Neilson reports a 20% increase in non-alcoholic beer sales over last year at a time when more people than ever before are opting to try NA beverages.
This deepening expansion further emphasizes the continued growth Surreal Brewing has achieved. The independent brewery hopes to continue reaching new audiences who share the same health values and passion for the outdoors. Home to exceptional outdoor adventures, the Pacific Northwest offers a multitude of occasions for everyone to enjoy the ultra-low-calorie beer line Surreal Brewing has to offer.
Surreal Brewing is currently in talks with other potential retailers and distributors in key markets across the US. The brand’s core brews Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA, Natural Bridges Kolsch Style, Creatives IPA, 17 Mile Porter, and Chandelier Red IPA are zero sugar and available year-round on the brand's website www.surrealbrewing.com and through multiple retailers including BevMo, Whole Foods, Walmart - CA, Hy-Vee Stores, and Total Wine Nationwide. Seasonal brews such as the Milkshake IPA and Pastry Porter are available on the company’s website and in select Markets.
About Surreal Brewing Company
Founded in Northern California by husband and wife team, Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing brings delicious and ultra-healthy non-alcoholic beers to the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting styles. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime while maintaining their health goals and feeling included at social gatherings. For more information, please visit www.surrealbrewing.com
