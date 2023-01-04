MDC reports 8,599 deer taken during alternative methods portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186, and Macon with 162.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods portion was 10,038.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at https://extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

The archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/2022-06/2022FDT.pdf.