Utility Improvements Continue on Old Skippack Road Roundabout Project in Upper Salford Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility construction will continue on the project to build a roundabout at the intersection of Old Skippack Road and Schwenksville Road/Shelly Road in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County.





Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Under this improvement project, PennDOT will construct a single-lane roundabout to enhance traffic flow through the intersection and install new drainage facilities and roundabout lighting.





The purpose of the project is to reduce angle crashes and vehicular speeds; increase sight distance; and improve congestion through the intersection.





Due to the nature of the construction, a traffic detour will be utilized once the project moves from utility construction to roadway construction.





Once roadway work begins, the contractor will implement a detour of Schwenksville Road/Shelly Road under Stage 1 construction. Stage 2 of construction will implement a detour of Schwenksville Road/Shelly Road and Old Skippack Road for a full intersection closure. During both closures, motorists will be directed to use Lederach Road, Haldeman Road, Salfordville Road, Route 113 (Harleysville Pike), and Route 63 (Main Street).





Allan Myers of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $1.59 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in the summer of 2023.





