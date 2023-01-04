PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Graff Bridge Preservation Project

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying State Route 422 over the Allegheny River, State Route 3001 (Bunker Hill Road), State Route 2011 (Hill Street), Buffalo & Pittsburgh (B&P) Railroad, and the Armstrong Trail in North Buffalo and Manor Townships, Armstrong County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project's status, schedule, and design. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2025 and will maintain traffic using a single lane in each direction. The estimated construction cost is approximately $9 million dollars. An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.

To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Armstrong County box, and then choose the Graff Bridge Project tile. The presentation will be available from January 9 - 23, 2023.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Campbell, Project Manager, at kencampbel@pa.gov or 724-357-2646

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

