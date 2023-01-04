Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 784 New WV Business Registrations for December of 2022

​Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 784 new businesses statewide during the month of December according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Lincoln County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through December with a total of eight new business registrations, a 1.93% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Doddridge, Pendleton, Logan and Jefferson Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of four new business entities were registered in Doddridge County in December of 2022. Pendleton County successfully registered eight businesses. Logan County reported 16 registrations for the month and Jefferson County registered 47 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for December were Kanawha, Berkeley, Jefferson, Monongalia and Harrison. Kanawha County successfully registered 95 businesses while Berkeley County reported 70 new registrations. Jefferson County and Monongalia County both had 47 new businesses register. Harrison County totaled 44 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,714 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 23.79% growth rate during the one-year timespan To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.​