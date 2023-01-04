Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 2 – Office closed for New Year’s Day

All day Attend Rose Bowl

Location: Pasadena, CA

Tuesday, Jan. 3

No public events

Wednesday, Jan. 4

9 a.m. Meet with community team

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meet with policy team

Location: Rampton Room

11:10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for education

Location: Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Cory Maloy

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, Jan. 5

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Education Association

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet 2023 Governor’s Fellows

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Meet with State Board of Education leadership team

Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Meet with United Way of Salt Lake

Location: Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Speak to 2023 Legislative Interns Prep Course

Location: Senate Room 210

Saturday, Jan. 7

5 p.m. Speak at Utah Air National Guard Airman of the Year ceremony

Location: Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Jan. 2 – Office closed for New Year’s Day

No public events

Tuesday, Jan. 3

4 p.m. Meet with Rep. Karianne Lisonbee

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8 a.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Salt Lake City

9 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, Jan. 5

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations executive director

Location: Salt Lake City

2 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

###