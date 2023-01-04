Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 2 – Office closed for New Year’s Day
All day Attend Rose Bowl
Location: Pasadena, CA
Tuesday, Jan. 3
No public events
Wednesday, Jan. 4
9 a.m. Meet with community team
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meet with policy team
Location: Rampton Room
11:10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for education
Location: Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Cory Maloy
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, Jan. 5
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Education Association
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Meet 2023 Governor’s Fellows
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with State Board of Education leadership team
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Jan. 6
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with United Way of Salt Lake
Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Speak to 2023 Legislative Interns Prep Course
Location: Senate Room 210
Saturday, Jan. 7
5 p.m. Speak at Utah Air National Guard Airman of the Year ceremony
Location: Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Jan. 2 – Office closed for New Year’s Day
No public events
Tuesday, Jan. 3
4 p.m. Meet with Rep. Karianne Lisonbee
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 4
8 a.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Salt Lake City
9 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, Jan. 5
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations executive director
Location: Salt Lake City
2 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Jan. 6
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
###