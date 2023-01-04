Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,114 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 2 – Office closed for New Year’s Day

All day Attend Rose Bowl

Location: Pasadena, CA

Tuesday, Jan. 3

No public events

Wednesday, Jan. 4 

9 a.m. Meet with community team 

Location: Rampton Room 

10 a.m. Meet with policy team 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for education 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Cory Maloy  

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office 

Thursday, Jan. 5

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Education Association 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Meet 2023 Governor’s Fellows

Location: Rampton Room 

1:30 p.m. Meet with State Board of Education leadership team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, Jan. 6 

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:15 a.m. Meet with United Way of Salt Lake 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m. Speak to 2023 Legislative Interns Prep Course 

Location: Senate Room 210 

Saturday, Jan. 7 

5 p.m. Speak at Utah Air National Guard Airman of the Year ceremony 

Location: Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Jan. 2 – Office closed for New Year’s Day

No public events

Tuesday, Jan. 3

4 p.m. Meet with Rep. Karianne Lisonbee

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8 a.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Salt Lake City

9 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office 

Thursday, Jan. 5 

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court 

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations executive director

Location: Salt Lake City

2 p.m. Interview candidates for Court of Appeals

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Second District Court

Location: Governor’s Office 

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 2 – Jan. 6, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.