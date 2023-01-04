World Hypnosis Day: Opening up a dialogue on the history and benefits of Hypnosis
World Hypnosis Day recognizes hypnosis as a valuable tool not only for improved health but to live life in powerful and successful ways.
Hypnotism is a powerful way to unlock our minds and reach our highest potential for health, happiness, and success.”BOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Hypnosis Day is an annual event held to honor the timeless practice of hypnosis and its ability to help people unlock personal potential. Hypnosis has been used for centuries as a tool to induce relaxation, but modern science has shown that it can be used in powerful and successful ways to achieve goals, improve health, reduce risk of death, and enhance one’s quality of life.
— Twanna Carter, PhD
Hypnosis works by allowing the mind to enter a state of deep relaxation and concentration—allowing it to accept positive suggestions that can lead to changes in behavior, attitudes, and beliefs. For years, many looked at hypnosis as something “out of this world” or “magical,” scientific evidence suggests that its effects are very real.
In fact, Gary Elkins reported in a recent article that 71% of participants achieved high levels of well-being through the use of hypnosis. Having high levels of well-being are shown to reduce death risk by almost 20%!
Many people seek hypnotherapy as a last resort for habits, challenges, and problems. No matter how hard people may try, sometimes they need a little extra help to overcome their challenges. With traditional healthcare often coming up short, hypnotherapy has become a go-to solution for those looking to break their habits, tackle personal challenges, or solve problems. By providing an avenue for people to grow their emotional well-being and optimize their positive functioning.
This form of help has been found to be especially useful for clients with issues that haven’t been resolved with conventional medicine such as stress management, habit modification, fears, anxiety, pain management, and more, according to Dr. Carter.
Dr. Carter recalls working with an entrepreneur who had experienced a loss of confidence. They were excellent at what they did, and the entrepreneur felt like they ran into a brick wall of self-doubt. After five sessions of hypnotherapy, the entrepreneur regained their confidence and went on to achieve their greatest month ever.
Using hypnosis and life coaching, Dr. Carter helps clients eliminate the negative mental programmed thoughts they’ve accumulated for years (decades sometimes!). And she speaks positive statements and mental images to the subconscious, which results in clients replacing their negative mental programming with a new positive reality. This ultimately results in increased confidence, better health, and happiness.
