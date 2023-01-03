DTG Recycle Acquires United Recycling
Acquisition creates substantial positive impact for the environment and customersBOTHELL, WA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets, including real estate, of United Recycling. Based north of Seattle in Snohomish, WA, United Recycling offers metal recycling, commercial and demolition recycling, and organics services to its customers in King and Snohomish counties through its two material recovery facilities and extensive container fleet.
“Dan & Nicki McAuliffe are lauded in the industry for having built an amazing company with loyal customers and incredible employees. This acquisition combines the best talent in the industry and positions DTG Recycle to provide the best environmental solutions for our customers by adding additional services and locations. We are excited to welcome over 200 new employees to our team and to add a significant amount of equipment, trucks, and containers to our existing fleet,” says Dan Guimont, Chief Development Officer of DTG Recycle.
“The big winner here is the environment and our combined customer base,” says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle. “Both benefit from the efficiencies gained by accessing our combined network of Puget Sound facilities through lower emissions and shorter wait and drive times, and we are excited to offer United Recycling customers our full suite of frictionless integrated environmental services, including electronics recycling, sweeper trucks, and portable sanitation” says Vaughn.
DTG Recycle welcomes United Recycling employees to the team and is excited to offer new growth opportunities among its various divisions. DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
DTG Recycle was represented by the law firm of Stoel Rives LLP in the transaction.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
