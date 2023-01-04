Logical Buildings CEO Jeff Hendler Joins Smart Infrastructure Panel At CES 2023, Friday, Jan. 6, 10AM, Venetian Expo, LV
Co-Founder, President, and CEO of industry-leading ESG software and solutions provider Is a featured speaker on Smart Infrastructure: Building the Future panelLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Hendler, Co-founder, President, and CEO of Logical Buildings -- an industry-leading ESG, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world – has been invited as a featured speaker on the Smart Infrastructure: Building the Future panel Friday, January 6, 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the CES®- Tech Conference, held at the Venetian Expo, Level 4, Lando 4304, in Las Vegas. The panel is part of a four-day program at an annual event considered to be the most influential tech industry conference in the world, from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
“Logical Buildings has won numerous Innovation Awards at CES in past years for creating Energy Efficient Products and winning ‘Integrator of the Year.’ This year, I am honored to speak on the Smart Infrastructure: Building the Future panel, to describe how Logical Buildings is decarbonizing the built environment with consumer electronic technologies, such as smart thermostats, smart appliances, and flexible EV charging software that empower the mass market to lower energy costs and earn money providing grid services,” said Mr. Hendler. “We are engineering the built environment infrastructure with wireless technologies and smart devices to maximize on-demand dispatchability of flexible energy loads to empower people to take action and combat climate change. I am delighted to be part of a panel that includes a truly impressive group of innovators, educators, and industry leaders and look forward to a compelling session.”
Other members of the panel comprise Michael D. Ham, Co-Founder and President, RePure; Marco Argenton, Vice President Project Management, Telit IoT Solutions, Inc.; Karen Lightman, Executive Director, Metro21, Carnegie Mellon University; and Scé Pike, Head of Multifamily, ADT.
Through Logical Buildings, Mr. Hendler and his organization’s leadership in AI technologies for the built world have been recognized nationwide for more than a decade for developing groundbreaking ESG toolkit technologies, including building operations software SmartKit AI™ and the consumer-focused, free GridRewards™ mobile app. Both platforms enable energy users to reduce their carbon footprints through user-friendly, lower utility costs, and earn money through user-friendly, award-winning platforms and mobile apps.
About Logical Buildings:
Logical Buildings is an industry-leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary ESG technologies are combating climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health and reduce carbon footprint, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, Chicago, and Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.
