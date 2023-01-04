Wilson & Company Acquires Phoenix-Based HELM, Inc. Employees

Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects has announced their acquisition of the employees of Holistic Engineering and Land Management, Inc. (HELM) based in Phoenix. HELM is a civil engineering consulting company whose work includes industry-leading drainage, flood hazard mitigation, stormwater management and water conservation services. The HELM employees are highly qualified technical professionals whose expertise includes 1- and 2-dimensional hydrologic and hydraulic modeling; sediment transport, erosion and scour analyses; Federal Emergency Management Agency flood hazard mapping, Risk MAP projects and CLOMR/LOMR submittals; NRCS Watershed Plan/EAs; fluvial geomorphology; dam and levee analysis and failure risk mapping; area drainage and watercourse master planning; flood control facility design; low impact development and green stormwater infrastructure; emergency management and flood warning; channel stabilization and protection; transportation and land development drainage; Clean Water Act permit compliance (404/401) and GIS merging with industry-standard software.

"Wilson & Company conducts our work focused on our client's specific needs to deliver high-quality projects with lasting Higher Relationships in mind," said Jim Brady, PE, Wilson & Company president and CEO. "The employees of HELM have a history of exceeding their client expectations and providing practical solutions that yield multidisciplinary value-added benefits. Incorporating these new employees into Wilson & Company strengthens the essential water services we provide."

The former HELM employees officially joined Wilson & Company in late December 2022, and their expertise will add to and complement Wilson & Company's water resource team. Understanding that water is a valuable resource, the company offers a full spectrum of engineering services and innovative solutions to protect, enhance, reuse and store rainwater runoff while addressing drainage issues. The expanded stormwater management services will provide drainage solutions that translate to reduced flood risk, improved water quality and enhanced water conservation.

"The HELM employees are excited for the opportunity to support and expand the water resource and stormwater management services being provided to valued clients by Wilson & Company's dedicated water resource team. The merging of HELM employees with Wilson & Company significantly deepens the talented bench of stormwater management professionals," said Brian Schalk, PE, former HELM managing partner.

Wilson & Company provides engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, survey and mapping and construction management services to municipalities, federal agencies and private industries. The addition of the experts at HELM further affirms the company's commitment to providing leading water services to our clients around the country.

About Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects

Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects, has brought more than 600 people together in 15 offices over nine states to build Higher Relationships through discipline, intensity, collaboration, shared ownership and solutions with our clients, partners and communities. After nine decades of business, professionals continue to hone their craft with us, including civil, mechanical, electrical and structural engineering; architecture; planning; biology; surveying; mapping; GIS specializations; drone piloting; financial analyses; program management; construction administration and inspection and a growing number of multi-disciplinary specialties. We seek to create value for a diverse client base, including federal and municipal governments, public transportation agencies, railroad companies, industrial and commercial corporations and private developers.

More at wilsonco.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005226/en/