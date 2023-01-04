New Year, New Design-Build Trends & Opportunities
DBIA's IQ Magazine Starts the Year Off RightWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America welcomes 2023 with optimism and new resources to help America’s design-build teams deliver the nation’s most cost and time-efficient projects. With design-build anticipated to deliver nearly half of all construction dollars, the opportunities are immense in the coming year.
DBIA’s latest Integration Quarterly magazine highlights some of the nation’s most impressive design-build projects, plus news on 2023 education, certification and upcoming events.
IQ magazine is easily accessible online and in the app, so you can read it on the go! Just search for “DBIA Integration Quarterly” in the app store.
IN THIS ISSUE:
• Find out in our cover story how the 2022 Project of the Year team tackled challenges, including wildfires, civil unrest, and the pandemic, to deliver the complex, innovative and impressive New Natural Resources Headquarters in Sacramento, California.
• We’re b-a-a-a-ck! 2022 saw an impressive return to DBIA conferences from Orlando to Las Vegas (and in between). We can’t wait to see what 2023 has to offer.
• What Does a Changing Economy Mean for Design-Build Projects…and What are the Key Obstacles or Opportunities? Our Legal Brief provides a look.
• Meet some of our industry’s innovators, including our DBIA leadership award winners and our newest DBIA Fellows.
• DBIA introduced new honors in 2022, including “Enlightened Owner” and “Projects Exemplifying Meaningful DEI Practices.” Learn more about these honorees in this issue.
• Don’t let the year end without downloading the newest updates to DBIA contracts.
Read the full issue for the latest design-build news.
