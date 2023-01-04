New Year, New Design-Build Trends & Opportunities

DBIA's IQ Magazine Starts the Year Off Right

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America welcomes 2023 with optimism and new resources to help America’s design-build teams deliver the nation’s most cost and time-efficient projects. With design-build anticipated to deliver nearly half of all construction dollars, the opportunities are immense in the coming year.

DBIA’s latest Integration Quarterly magazine highlights some of the nation’s most impressive design-build projects, plus news on 2023 education, certification and upcoming events.

IQ magazine is easily accessible online and in the app, so you can read it on the go! Just search for “DBIA Integration Quarterly” in the app store.

IN THIS ISSUE:

• Find out in our cover story how the 2022 Project of the Year team tackled challenges, including wildfires, civil unrest, and the pandemic, to deliver the complex, innovative and impressive New Natural Resources Headquarters in Sacramento, California.
• We’re b-a-a-a-ck! 2022 saw an impressive return to DBIA conferences from Orlando to Las Vegas (and in between). We can’t wait to see what 2023 has to offer.
• What Does a Changing Economy Mean for Design-Build Projects…and What are the Key Obstacles or Opportunities? Our Legal Brief provides a look.
• Meet some of our industry’s innovators, including our DBIA leadership award winners and our newest DBIA Fellows.
• DBIA introduced new honors in 2022, including “Enlightened Owner” and “Projects Exemplifying Meaningful DEI Practices.” Learn more about these honorees in this issue.
• Don’t let the year end without downloading the newest updates to DBIA contracts.

Read the full issue for the latest design-build news.

About

Design-Build Institute of America is the true authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprised of architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, as well as academics, students, and project Owners, its members collaborate and innovate to deliver some of America’s most successful projects. By convening multiple disciplines, the members of DBIA have upended the status quo on projects both big and small to reinvent what design-build can accomplish for our nation. Because DBIA delivers education and certification that drive not just business transformation but industry imagination, the organization inspires both projects and futures. DBIA ensures that everyone in its community—from practitioners to Owners to everyday citizens—takes advantage of the power of design-build so they can realize higher quality outcomes for today and thousands of tomorrows.

https://dbia.org/

