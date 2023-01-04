PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Public Hearing

MAINE, January 11 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: January 11, 2023

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Piscataquis/Sagadahoc Rooms, Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta

Meeting description/purpose:

The $60 million PFAS Fund, proposed by Governor Mills and passed by the State Legislature in April 2022, will provide direct relief to Maine farmers impacted by PFAS contamination. Members of the public are invited to join the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee for a public hearing during the Agricultural Trades Show. This is an opportunity to learn about the current status of the PFAS Fund and to share ideas about how funds should be spent, e.g., direct support to impacted farmers, research, medical monitoring. Speakers are kindly asked to limit comments to 3 minutes. Additionally, written suggestions can be emailed to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Beth Valentine

Phone: