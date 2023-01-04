BearManor Media For Immediate Release HOLLYWOOD WITH A SMILE by Sandra de Bruin with Dean Brierly

"A fun and fascinating page-turner of a cherished era in Hollywood."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD WITH A SMILE is not your typical self-indulgent memoir. You will find no axe grinding, closet skeleton rattling, or "MeToo" posturing in these pages, just captivating accounts by Sandra de Bruin of her successful and fascinating life as an actress in the film capital of the world. During a career that spanned decades, de Bruin enjoyed professional and personal encounters with countless Hollywood icons. But rather than beating her own drum, she generously directs the focus onto these familiar faces of film and television.

These beguiling narratives enlighten and charm in equal measure: a hilarious fender-bender with Paul Newman; a working relationship/friendship with Charlton Heston; an affecting encounter with Elvis Presley; accolades from Ricardo Montalban, James Garner, and Dolly Parton; recurring chance meetings with Cliff Robertson; adventures and misadventures on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON; a romantic relationship with legendary film director Robert Wise. Plus, intimate perspectives on de Bruin's life and dreams, follies and foibles, friendships and loves.

A poetical prologue sets the book's tone and tempo and clarifies its raison d'etre. Additional context is provided through capsule biographies that introduce each chapter and personality, and which underscore an era in which stars really were stars. This one-of-a-kind book reveals a side of Hollywood rarely remarked upon- its good side. Furthermore, the insights that de Bruin offers into the vagaries of human character and behavior aren't limited to her star-studded subjects, but have a universal resonance beyond the bounds of the fabled Dream Factory.

Testimonials

"What a happy romp Sandra has written: a melange of memorable vignettes about stars she met or admired as a longtime actress in Hollywood."

- Nick Lyons, author of FIRE IN THE STRAW.

"The author's unforgettable encounters with select celebrities are presented with such authority and clarity you feel as if you're almost reliving the experiences with her."

- J.R. Jordan, author of ROBERT WISE: THE MOTION PICTURES

Details

