Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,123 in the last 365 days.

BearManor Media For Immediate Release HOLLYWOOD WITH A SMILE by Sandra de Bruin with Dean Brierly

"A fun and fascinating page-turner of a cherished era in Hollywood."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD WITH A SMILE is not your typical self-indulgent memoir. You will find no axe grinding, closet skeleton rattling, or "MeToo" posturing in these pages, just captivating accounts by Sandra de Bruin of her successful and fascinating life as an actress in the film capital of the world. During a career that spanned decades, de Bruin enjoyed professional and personal encounters with countless Hollywood icons. But rather than beating her own drum, she generously directs the focus onto these familiar faces of film and television.

These beguiling narratives enlighten and charm in equal measure: a hilarious fender-bender with Paul Newman; a working relationship/friendship with Charlton Heston; an affecting encounter with Elvis Presley; accolades from Ricardo Montalban, James Garner, and Dolly Parton; recurring chance meetings with Cliff Robertson; adventures and misadventures on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON; a romantic relationship with legendary film director Robert Wise. Plus, intimate perspectives on de Bruin's life and dreams, follies and foibles, friendships and loves.

A poetical prologue sets the book's tone and tempo and clarifies its raison d'etre. Additional context is provided through capsule biographies that introduce each chapter and personality, and which underscore an era in which stars really were stars. This one-of-a-kind book reveals a side of Hollywood rarely remarked upon- its good side. Furthermore, the insights that de Bruin offers into the vagaries of human character and behavior aren't limited to her star-studded subjects, but have a universal resonance beyond the bounds of the fabled Dream Factory.

Testimonials
"What a happy romp Sandra has written: a melange of memorable vignettes about stars she met or admired as a longtime actress in Hollywood."
- Nick Lyons, author of FIRE IN THE STRAW.

"The author's unforgettable encounters with select celebrities are presented with such authority and clarity you feel as if you're almost reliving the experiences with her."
- J.R. Jordan, author of ROBERT WISE: THE MOTION PICTURES

Details
Publisher: www.bearmanormedia.com / 908-251-4278
$9.95 Kindle / $25 paperback / $35 hardcover
218 pages / ISBN: 979-8-88771-028-0

To receive a PDF or review copy, contact:
ben@bearmanormedia.com
dean.briefly@roadrunner.com / sandra5585@aol.com

Ben Ohmart
BearManor Media
+1 7607099696
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

BearManor Media For Immediate Release HOLLYWOOD WITH A SMILE by Sandra de Bruin with Dean Brierly

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.