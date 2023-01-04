Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,112 in the last 365 days.

Uprising Sachin’s “God Grace” is out now

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIAN, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- God Grace by Uprising Sachin is a rap song. It was released in January 2023.

Indian composer, singer-songwriter Uprising Sachin releases a single "God Grace" under the label The Madras Music. The song was written, composed and produced by himself.

The song was officially released on January 4th, 2023, on The Madras Music YouTube Channel and also on streaming platforms. This was the notable track in their music career after being listened most times on the streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc. They tried to introduce a new sounding in the music industry. The track took duration of 15 days of production. As an independent artist, this track made them to reach many audiences.

Uprising Sachin is a 19-year-old Indian hip-hop artist on Spotify. He is best known as a singer, musical artist, guitarist, and songwriter. Is very famous for the contemporary style and versatile flow in his music and he looks forward to creating more music that is inspired by his surroundings and places a picture of an excellent Indian take on rock and hip hop culture. He had interest in music since his childhood and this interest soon turned into a passion. He is a very creative, intelligent person who has always shown his determination and passion for music. Out of many aspiring singers and music producers emerging every day, few have the power to make a strong base in this industry where trends and people change almost every day. The ones having a creative and outstanding approach to the new changes outshine the others in this competition.

Producing a song track involves the collaboration of many people. composers, and creators staying behind the curtains work hard to make everything perfect, hence, creating a track everyone likes. As for Sachin, his strategies, ideas, and creativity has proved to be a great help in producing good music for his audience. The way wasn’t easy, he hustled hard to develop and polish his skills as a music producer and now his style and uniqueness show his dedication to his work.

Their listeners are waiting for their release of the EP. It was the first song which has been released from the EP they're working. The release of this song makes audience more excited about the coming songs from the EP. We can surely guarantee that there will be a chart buster song from him. The release of the EP expected this summer.

The release of this song makes the excitement for the release of the new upcoming single from Uprising Sachin.

Lavanya
The Madras Tribune
email us here

You just read:

Uprising Sachin’s “God Grace” is out now

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.