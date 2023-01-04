Kent wedding venues offer 23% off for newly engaged couples
An elegant Victorian mansion and luxury Grade II listed hotel in Tunbridge Wells are offering engaged couples 23% off wedding venue hire.
Part of the Elite Leisure Collection, award-winning venues Salomons Estate and One Warwick Park Hotel host 110 ceremonies and receptions each year and are popular for their unique and flexible approach to wedding planning. The discount is valid until March 2023 but can be applied to weddings booked for any date throughout the year.
The savings come at a particularly busy time for the wedding industry which sees 100,000 engagements occur over Christmas.
Elite Leisure Collection say the discount gives newly engaged couples a warm welcome into the often-overwhelming world of planning a wedding.
Just 10 minutes from one another and nestled in the picturesque county of Kent, Salomons Estate and One Warwick Park Hotel offer brides and grooms two distinctly different wedding venues, however, are both wrapped in one seamless service from their award-winning events team which is headed up by Fiona Owens.
About the venues
With thick stone walls, original character and period features reminiscent of its history, Salomons Estate is atmospheric and romantic. The main house which holds four licensed ceremony rooms is set amongst 36 acres of beautiful grounds, woodlands, and water features and can accommodate wedding parties of up to 220 guests.
Its sister venue, One Warwick Park Hotel stands proud in the charismatic Pantiles District of Royal Tunbridge Wells and features visionary architecture and interior designs, resulting in a harmonious building filled with light, energy, and vitality.
The hotel offers couples a more modern canvas for their big day, boasting an exquisitely versatile function room to suit all types of weddings. With an exclusive adjoining bar, the luxurious space can comfortably fit parties of up to 120 seated guests and 180 people for evening receptions.
Packages
Fiona explained that although weddings at both venues can provide the most lavish ceremonies, Salomons Estate and One Warwick Park Hotel are also very flexible too, offering smaller, more intimate nuptials if desired.
‘Weddings are created element by element, so the team can build an entirely bespoke celebration for our couples’.
The unique planning process is great news for newly engaged couples and puts a refreshing spin on traditional packages, allowing guests to be completely flexible with their choices.
‘We get lots of lovely feedback about this approach. We are so lucky to have such a creative team so we can offer so much more than your average venue including pizza ovens, paella stations and gourmet burger bars! We can even provide guests with a Pimp Your Prosecco station and a Pop-Up Gin Bar.’
More quirkier requests at the venues have also included dogs as ring bearers and even a petting zoo for a drinks reception.
Planning
From small intimate ceremonies to large and lavish celebrations, the events team who take a hands-on approach help couples embrace their own individual style, weaving in their unique characteristics whilst working meticulously behind the scenes to ensure the special day runs smoothly and creates lifetime memories.
They exclusively work with a range of specialist and recommended suppliers too who can assist couples with everything from hair and makeup artists to photographers and DJs.
Special touches:
‘We like to go the extra mile for all our couples’ Fiona explained.
Offering special extras, couples can enjoy complimentary and personalised menu tastings, exclusive venue use, a dressing room and a dedicated host on the day that will remain onsite until the cutting of the cake.
